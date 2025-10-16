Kevin Muscat reportedly emerges as the favourite to become the next Rangers manager following Danny Rohl's decision to withdraw from the race to take the reins at Ibrox.

The Scottish giants are on the lookout for a new head coach to replace Russell Martin, who was sacked just under a fortnight ago after a miserable 123-day spell in charge.

Martin won only 29.4% of his 17 matches as Gers boss and a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Scottish Premiership side Falkirk before the international break proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the 39-year-old.

Shortly after Martin’s dismissal, former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard emerged as the fans’ favourite to return to the club, but he pulled himself out of the running last week, with the timing of a possible return to management in Glasgow thought to have been an issue.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl is another option who is said to have held talks with Rangers and has impressed the club’s hierarchy - specifically Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe of 49ers Enterprises.

However, multiple reports claim that Rohl is the latest name to turn down a move to Ibrox, as he - like Gerrard - has decided that the timing was not right to pursue his interest in the managerial position.

Rangers face 'complications' in appointing Muscat as new manager

Sky Sports News understands that Rangers are considering various options as they continue their search for Martin's successor, but former defender Muscat is emerging as the frontrunner for the job.

The 52-year-old, who played 26 times and won a domestic treble with Rangers in the 2002-03 season, is currently in charge of Chinese side Shanghai Port and is said to be highly regarded by the Gers hierarchy.

Muscat was previously in the running to take the Rangers job in 2023 before the club opted to appoint Philippe Clement, but the path has seemingly been cleared for him to take the reins this time around.

However, The Rangers Review claims that a move to Ibrox has been 'complicated' by his position in China, with the Gers required to pay a seven-figure compensation package to complete a deal.

Reports in China suggest that Muscat is under contract at Shanghai Port until December 2026 and he is currently earning between £1.6m and £2m.

In addition, Muscat is close to steering Shanghai Port to a second successive Chinese Super League title and the Australian is expected to remain at the club until the top-flight triumph is secured.

As things stand, Rangers Under-19s coach Steven Smith is taking charge of first-team training alongside Brian Gilmour ahead of Saturday’s Premiership home clash against Dundee United.