Newcastle United transfer news: Bruno Guimaraes replacement 'identified' as Arsenal step up pursuit

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jul 2026 19:43

Newcastle United are understood to be bracing themselves for a period of squad reconstruction as they fight to retain their key assets ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

The Magpies endured a highly challenging 2025-26 season under Eddie Howe, finishing 12th in the table and missing out on European qualification.

Widespread departures of senior players like Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon in the last 12 months have further unsettled the St James' Park dressing room.

Keeping hold of club captain Bruno Guimaraes is therefore a top priority for the Tyneside hierarchy, despite the player expressing a strong desire to seek Champions League football elsewhere.

This internal pressure has intensified with reigning Premier League champions Arsenal launching an ambitious pursuit to secure the elite midfield orchestrator this summer.

Newcastle 'offered' Bruno Guimaraes replacement

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According to Sports Witness, the midfielder's representatives, Bertolucci Sports, have reportedly positioned Botafogo lynchpin Danilo Santos as a ready-made successor should Guimaraes depart.

The agency is currently driving negotiations with the Gunners whilst simultaneously offering Newcastle the energetic 25-year-old box-to-box operator.

The Magpies are reportedly holding firm on their £100m valuation for their captain, having already rejected an initial £65m opening bid from Mikel Arteta's side.

While Howe's coaching staff have not formally pursued Danilo, the player's energetic playing style and European experience make him an attractive tactical backup.

Botafogo are said to be prepared to cash in on the versatile midfielder this summer but are demanding a substantial fee in the region of €35m (£29.7m) to €40m (£34m).

How Danilo Santos fits into Newcastle midfield rebuild

© Imago / IMAGO / HMB-Media

Danilo recently returned to Brazil after a brief spell in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest, where his progress was heavily disrupted by a serious leg injury.

Since joining Botafogo in 2025, the energetic midfielder has revitalised his career by registering 11 goals across 41 appearances in all competitions.

The midfield man's impressive domestic form earned him a call-up to the Brazil national team for the 2026 World Cup, where he featured in two group-stage games and their round-of-16 loss to Norway.

The former Palmeiras star boasts exceptional pressing metrics, ball-retention capabilities and a robust defensive work rate that would seamlessly replicate Guimaraes's influence.

Although Newcastle remain determined to keep their skipper, securing a talented, cheaper alternative could prevent a catastrophic midfield void on Tyneside.