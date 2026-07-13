Arsenal transfer news: Why Morgan Rogers chase could be impacted by Johan Manzambi’s ‘finalised’ Aston Villa move

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Jul 2026 01:18

Aston Villa are reported to have agreed a deal to sign Freiburg attacker Johan Manzambi, and he could be a replacement for Arsenal target Morgan Rogers.

After finally ending their 22-year drought, the Premier League champions have not enjoyed a particularly strong summer so far.

The club's only signing - other than the permanent signing of Piero Hincapie - has been Illan Meslier from Leeds United, and that has been a disappointment to fans considering superstars like Morgan Rogers have been linked.

Mikel Arteta's side will have to part with a significant sum if they are to convince Villa to sell arguably their best player in an inflated market.

David Ornstein has reported for The Athletic that Villa have hijacked Newcastle United's move for the Johan Manzambi, and Arteta will be hoping that he is seen as the replacement for attacker Rogers.

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Morgan Rogers to Arsenal: Johan Manzambi positive news?

Rogers reportedly has a price tag significantly in excess of £100m, with some claims suggesting that the Englishman could cost in the region of £130m.

That price is hefty, but after Sandro Tonali was signed by Tottenham Hotspur for £100m and Elliot Anderson moved to Manchester City for up to £130m, it is no surprise that Villa are asking for a large sum.

While losing Rogers would be a blow for the Lions, they would have an opportunity to strengthen a number of areas in their squad with such a fee, especially as they are though to still be at risk of breaching financial rules without generating extra revenue.

It is impossible to know for certain whether the decision to sign Manzambi was made because of an expected Arsenal offer for Rogers, but the fact that the two players operate in similar areas could be seen as Villa preparing for life without their talisman.

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Arsenal summer window: Major attacking shakeup?

While the pursuit of Rogers will directly reinforce the forward line, perhaps the best indicator of Arteta's intention to address his side's creative problems is the club's targeting of Bruno Guimaraes.

The Newcastle midfielder is an excellent passer, and the likes of Bukayo Saka and Rogers would benefit significantly if the Gunners had someone capable of progressing from deep consistently in the starting XI.

Arsenal are already elite defensively, and the prospect of the Londoners becoming more fluid in the final third is frightening.