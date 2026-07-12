Transfer news and rumours today: Arsenal 'to sign' Tottenham Hotspur starlet as Nottingham Forest face 'intense competition' for Dodo

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Jul 2026 23:47

Arsenal are on the verge of completing the signing of highly-rated defender Elijah Upson from bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, The Mirror reports.

The 18-year-old prodigy is the son of former Premier League and England centre-back Matthew Upson, who also represented the Gunners during his playing career.

The versatile starlet reportedly attracted concrete interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco before choosing a move to the Emirates.

Upson made 31 appearances for Spurs in the Under-18 Premier League last term, catching the eye with his front-footed approach and maturity in possession.

The teenager primarily operates as a central defender but possesses the tactical flexibility to comfortably slot in at right-back or wing-back when required.

Forest face 'intense competition' for Brazilian full-back

© Imago

Nottingham Forest have officially entered the race from the Premier League after making initial enquiries for a wide defender of Dodo's specific profile.

New head coach Oliver Glasner is determined to build a highly competitive squad and can uniquely offer the Brazilian lucrative top-flight football in England.

However, Firenzeviola reports that Serie A outfit Como currently look the closest to launching a concrete opening offer to test Fiorentina's resolve.

Reigning Italian champions Inter Milan and domestic rivals Roma also carried out initial surveys earlier this month, though their interest has since faded.

Ultimately, the intense multi-club scramble ensures that the former Shakhtar Donetsk man will almost certainly secure his anticipated summer departure.

Hull City 'close' to sealing permanent Zambrano return

© Iconsport / SPP

According to Hull Live, the Tigers have struck a permanent agreement with Slovenian outfit Maribor to sign defensive midfielder Oscar Zambrano.

The 22-year-old Ecuadorian is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year contract that includes an optional 12-month extension in East Yorkshire.

Zambrano originally moved to the Humberside club on loan from LDU Quito in the summer of 2024, but his stint was severely disrupted by a high-profile drug suspension.

The South American Football Confederation initially issued a 16-month ban for using anti-allergy medication, which was subsequently reduced to a year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Having served the suspension, the midfield enforcer joined Maribor last November and managed seven appearances in the Prva Liga while netting two goals during the second half of the campaign.