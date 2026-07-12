Preview: Riga FC vs Ararat-Armenia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 12 Jul 2026 23:59

Riga FC will welcome Ararat-Armenia to Skonto Stadium on Tuesday, needing to overturn a two-goal deficit in the second leg of their Champions League first round qualifier.

The Latvian champions could make it four wins from five games in midweek, but they are facing an uphill battle to progress against the Armenian title holders.

Match preview

Adrian Gula's Riga are a regular sight in the qualifying rounds of UEFA competitions, but the club have not featured in the qualifiers for the Champions League since 2021-22, when they were beaten 2-0 by Maccabi Tel Aviv.

In 2025-26, the Latvians came close to reaching the league phase of the Conference League, only to fall short in a 2-1 aggregate defeat against Sparta Prague in the final playoff.

That defeat will be at the front of Gula's mind, given that his team were downed 2-0 in the away leg and were unable to rescue the tie despite winning 1-0 at Skonto Stadium in the return fixture.

The same situation has played out so far this time around, with Riga finding themselves two goals behind from the first leg and needing a minor miracle to avoid being knockout out of the Champions League process.

To make matters worse, goalkeeper Frenks Davids Orols was shown a straight red card for a handball with less than 20 minutes to play in the second half of last week's clash, and will not be available on Tuesday as a result.

However, fans of the hosts will take heart from the fact that their team are unbeaten at home in 2026, and considering the deficit, seeing Gula's men win three of their last five at Skonto Stadium by a margin of at least three goals will give supporters a sense of cautious optimism.

© Imago / IMAGO / CTK Photo

Meanwhile, Tulipa's Ararat-Armenia are in control of this tie having won 2-0 in the first leg, but it remains to be seen whether they can hold out on the road.

The Armenian side have never reached the second round of the Champions League qualifiers, having narrowly lost 1-0 to Omonia Nicosia after extra time during their most recent attempt back in 2020-21.

Goals from Hugo Oliveira and Franca Carlos in the first leg have put Tulipa's men just ninety minutes away from a historic first, and having lost just one of their last 11 outings, the team will be confident of progressing.

Adding to that sense of promise is the fact that the visitors have won five of their six most recent clashes away from home, drawing just once during that stretch - 0-0 against Noah in April.

Riga FC Champions League form:

Riga FC form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

L

W

Ararat-Armenia Champions League form:

Ararat-Armenia friendlies form:

D

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Gurgen Hakobyan, Alamy Live News

Riga are missing goalkeeper Frenks Orols after he was sent off in the first leg, so expect to see Krisjanis Zviedris line up between the sticks on Tuesday.

Karl Wassom and Baba Musah will operate at the heart of Tulipa's defence, just behind a midfield three of Ahmed Ankrah, Raivis Jurkovskis and Orlando Galo.

Striker Mohamed Badamosi should lead the line once again, aided in attack by Salah Oulad M'Hand and Raki Aouani.

As for Ararat-Armenia, they could start Bruno Wilson Valdez at centre-back alongside Junior Julio on Tuesday, after he came on for Alexandros Malis just before half time in the first leg.

Kamo Hovhannisyan and Edgar Grigoryan are set to flank the duo from full-back, providing attacking support for wingers Artur Serobyan and Zhirayr Shaghoyan.

Riga FC possible starting lineup:

Zviedris; Eduardo, Wassom, Musah, Salazar; Jurkovskis, Ankrah, Galo; Oulad M'Hand, Aouani; Badamosi

Ararat-Armenia possible starting lineup:

Joao Bravo; Hovhannisyan, Julio, Valdez, Grigoryan; Oliveira, Alwyn, Muradyan; Serobyan, Sandro Lima, Shaghoyan

We say: Riga FC 1-1 Ararat-Armenia

Riga endured a similar situation in 2025-26, and were unable to overcome a two-goal deficit in their playoff second leg last term.

That defeat will be weighing on the team, but they will be competitive and deliver a spirited performance, so do not expect to see a simple win for Ararat-Armenia.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.