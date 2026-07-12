Man United transfer news: Major Ederson update as Atalanta make fitness 'claim' amid Michael Carrick concerns

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Jul 2026 23:55

Atalanta BC have offered Ederson a five-year contract, and they believe he is fit despite claims a move to Manchester United has collapsed due to fitness issues, the latest report has revealed.

The Red Devils' summer has not been the exciting window that fans were hopeful of, with no confirmed first-team signings having been made to date.

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos looks set to join from Chelsea for £50m, though fans were left stunned by news that a deal for Atalanta's Ederson may have collapsed.

Reports have differed regarding whether the proposed £38m transfer has been completely abandoned, with some suggesting United uncovered a knee issue during the Brazilian's medical.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Atalanta believe that Ederson is completely fit, and they have even offered him a five-year deal, though he also claims that the midfielder will still be on the market if he rejects a new contract.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Manchester United transfer targets: Ederson leaves Michael Carrick short

Assuming that a deal for Ederson will not materialise, United boss Michael Carrick could be in a vulnerable position.

After finishing third in the 2025-26 Premier League season, expectations are high ahead of the coming campaign, but the midfield situation at Old Trafford is dire.

Kobbie Mainoo may not have played a minute for England at the World Cup, but he is set to be part of the squad for at least two more games.

EDERSON'S SERIE A STATS (2025-26) Matches: 30 Starts: 26 Top Speed: 35.3 km/h Goals: 2 Assists: 1 Tackles per Game: 2 Aerial Duel Won Percentage: 42% Ground Duel Won Percentage: 57%

The Red Devils' first fixture of the 2026-27 season will take place against Hull City on August 22, and there is a realistic chance that Mainoo could be absent.

Carrick's only other senior midfield option looks like it would then be Santos, but even if Mainoo returns, heading into the new season with just two senior players for the team's double pivot would be risky.

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Should Man United pursue Ederson deal?

While there is an argument that United need numbers as well as quality for the middle of the pitch, signing both Ederson and Santos would not necessarily be in the best interests of the club.

The players are not particularly strong passers, and both are better as energetic ball winners, so playing them in a double pivot together may limit the Red Devils in possession.

If Ederson or Santos were willing to act primarily as backups for each other, then perhaps bringing both to Old Trafford would make sense.

However, if there are serious concerns about Ederson's fitness, or if his signing would prevent a ball progressor from joining, then it would be better to avoid signing the Brazilian.