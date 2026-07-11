Man Utd, Arsenal officially miss out £34m target as La Liga club confirm new signing

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Jul 2026 20:24

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent transfer windows, but a switch never materialised.

Arsenal were reportedly among the clubs to show an interest in Hjulmand, while Manchester United and Manchester City were also linked with the midfielder.

Man Utd, Arsenal miss out on Morten Hjulmand

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Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Hjulmand, who has penned a five-year contract at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

The Rojiblancos are reported to have paid a fee in the region of £34m to secure the Denmark international's signature, leaving several Premier League clubs to miss out.

Hjulmand becomes Diego Simeone's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Spanish left-back Alejandro Grimaldo from Bayer Leverkusen in late June.

The former AS Roma midfielder joined Sporting CP in 2023 and made 141 appearances, helping the club win two Portuguese league titles and one Taca de Portugal.

Man Utd, Arsenal looking to bolster midfield areas

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The Red Devils are eager to strengthen their midfield following Casemiro's departure at the end of his contract.

Manchester United have reportedly missed out on Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, but they continue to pursue alternative targets.

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is reportedly closing in on a move to Old Trafford, while Ederson's proposed transfer is expected to collapse despite an agreement having been reached with Atalanta BC.

Arsenal remain heavily linked with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has reportedly reached personal agreements with the Premier League champions.

The Gunners have already seen two bids rejected for the Brazil international, with the Magpies continuing to insist that their captain is not for sale.