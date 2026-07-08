Man Utd transfer news: Andrey Santos deal details 'revealed' as agreement reached with Chelsea

By Saikat Mandal | 08 Jul 2026 18:06

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign midfielder Andrey Santos during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old joined Chelsea from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in January 2023 and remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2030.

Santos made 43 appearances across all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign, registering three goals and four assists.

The Brazilian had attracted interest from multiple clubs including Man Utd, and although Chelsea rate him highly, he was keen to secure regular first-team football elsewhere.

After Moises Caicedo signed a new contract until 2033 in April, Santos's hopes of establishing himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge diminished, and his departure now appears to be only a matter of time.

Man Utd reach agreement for Andrey Santos

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According to The Athletic, the Red Devils will pay an initial £48m for Santos, with a further £2m in bonuses.

The midfielder has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United, while Chelsea are set to retain a 10% sell-on clause.

Santos has earned six caps for Brazil, but he was not included in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Strengthening the midfield has been a priority for the Red Devils this summer, and they are also expected to confirm the signing of Ederson in the coming days.

Andrey Santos: Man Utd take gamble on long-term prospect?

© Imago

Man Utd were reportedly interested in signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, but the midfielder instead completed a move to cross-city rivals Manchester City.

The 20-time English champions were also linked with Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, but both players joined Tottenham Hotspur in big-money deals.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, but they now appear to have opted for a younger, highly talented midfielder with Premier League experience instead.