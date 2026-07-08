France vs. Morocco: Atlas Lions star could earn himself major move this summer with another standout display

By Matt Law | 08 Jul 2026 17:32 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 17:34

Ahead of Morocco's 2026 World Cup quarter-final against France, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses the African team's chances.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "A step up in class"

France vs. Morocco World Cup 2026 Match Preview

I thought Canada were comfortably the better side in the first half of that game. Morocco needed their goalkeeper to make some really good saves early on. XG was 0.02 in that first half for Morocco.

They had a lot of the ball, I think 67 percent in the first half, but it was Canada very much on the front foot. A lot of counter-attacks, not sustaining possession in the final third but hurting Morocco with pace and direct runs.

You thought maybe there could be a shock on the cards, because it would have been a big shock if Canada were to knock Morocco out. But ultimately they got the job done.

I'm not sure if it's completely confirmed yet about Saibari, but it is a hamstring injury, and any hamstring injury, any pull, is going to make it really difficult for him to play.

That's a major blow to Morocco, not just in this game, but if they were to get through and move into the latter stages. Ounahi came up with a brace in that game.

Someone I watched with Girona last season, and a player I really liked before the tournament. He got eight goal contributions in La Liga last season for his Girona side that have ultimately gone down to the Segunda Division.

He's a player that for me could get a really good move this summer. I'm staggered that Premier League teams aren't looking at him, to be honest... 26 years old, a brace last time out, and he's had a really good tournament for Morocco.

Someone who probably went under the radar at the start as not expected to be a particularly key player for Morocco.

But while scorelines in football sometimes paint a false picture, statistics don't. Look into the actual statistics and it was a much better second half for Morocco.

A flattering scoreline, and it looked like it was going to be a 1-0 win in the end, but two late goals sent them through to the next round.

It's a step up in class, but they've proven that they're good enough to compete with these big teams at the tournament.

If Saibari is out, Rahimi got the goal last time out, the third for Morocco, and looks like he'll probably come in and start this game. A team that was pinpointed at the start as not going to have a big tournament.

They had a couple of pre-tournament injuries which were far from ideal, but they've seemed to navigate that quite well.

Impressed, I'd say, against Netherlands. It was a cagey game that could have gone either way and was decided in the penalty shootout. Good against Canada, but it was a kind game, if I'm honest.

This will be a huge step up in class. It's the seventh time they'll be playing France, and they've only beaten them once.

That was a penalty shootout win after a 2-2 draw in a friendly back in 1998.

They're looking for a first competitive win over France, a proper win rather than a penalty shootout. This is the second meeting at a World Cup.

The game I was most looking forward to in the last round was Portugal-Spain, outside of England, and that disappointed.

I'm hoping this will be a good game rather than a cagey 0-0 and maybe penalties again. Two really good sides, so it should be really interesting.