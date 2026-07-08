Chelsea transfer news: Manchester United face Premier League competition for Andrey Santos

By Axel Clody | 08 Jul 2026 06:54

Manchester United face competition from a Premier League rival in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, with the Brazilian attracting interest from multiple clubs as he seeks regular game time.

According to The Standard, Newcastle United have also entered the race for Santos, particularly following Sandro Tonali's departure to Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle join Man United in race for Santos

© Imago / Visionhaus

The Magpies are in the market for midfield reinforcement, both to partner Bruno Guimaraes if the Brazilian stays at St James' Park, and as a contingency should Guimaraes himself depart amid reported Arsenal interest.

Santos is understood to be open to a move in search of more consistent first-team football. Moises Caicedo's contract renewal at Stamford Bridge means the 23-year-old would almost certainly remain a squad option rather than a regular starter under Xabi Alonso next season.

Santos started only 13 Premier League games last term, and neither Enzo Maresca nor Liam Rosenior gave him the sustained run in the side his performances arguably merited.

The Standard report that Chelsea would prefer to keep Santos but do not regard him as untouchable and would be open to a sale at the right price.

Garnacho also up for sale at Chelsea

© Imago / Sportimage

Santos is not the only player Chelsea are prepared to move on. The same report indicates that the club are open to selling Alejandro Garnacho just 12 months after paying Manchester United around £40m to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old winger has attracted interest from unnamed clubs, though no formal talks between parties have yet taken place. Chelsea would only entertain a permanent sale and would not countenance a loan arrangement for the Argentine.

Garnacho made 43 appearances and contributed eight goals and four assists across all competitions last season, but struggled to maintain consistency and started only 14 Premier League matches, scoring just once in the top flight.

Beyond his own performances, the arrival of Geovany Quenda from Sporting has reshaped Chelsea's wide options under Alonso, leaving Garnacho in a position where his future at the club appears increasingly uncertain.