Chelsea transfer news: Salary cut clauses spark internal crisis as stars including Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez take pay hits

By Axel Clody | 08 Jul 2026 06:37

Chelsea's new season has begun with an off-field problem that could threaten to destabilise the dressing room before a ball has been kicked.

After finishing tenth in the Premier League last term and missing out on European football entirely, the club has activated performance-related clauses embedded in player contracts that have triggered significant wage reductions across the squad.

The measure, which has already taken effect, caught a number of players off guard. According to Spanish outlet AS, many members of the squad were not even aware the clause existed, inserted by the club's hierarchy as a financial safeguard in the event of sporting underperformance.

The impact is considerable. Depending on the individual contract, some players have seen their wages cut by as much as half, while others have taken a reduction of around a third.

Chelsea squad react to wage cuts

© Imago / Visionhaus

The development has created internal tension at Stamford Bridge at precisely the moment Xabi Alonso is attempting to make his mark as the club's new boss.

While the decision was taken at board level and is unrelated to Alonso directly, the Spaniard assumes control of the club at a difficult moment, needing to manage a squad whose trust in the institution has been shaken following one of the club's worst recent top-flight campaigns.

Several agents have already approached the board to discuss alternatives, requesting either a renegotiation of the affected contracts or the inclusion of exit clauses that would facilitate a departure should any player wish to leave the club.

Chelsea stand firm on transfer values

© Iconsport / PA Images

The board's response has been unambiguous. Chelsea have no intention of relaxing their position and have made clear they will only entertain offers for players that reflect the original fees paid to acquire them.

The most prominent case is that of Enzo Fernandez. Signed from Benfica for around £102m (£120m), the Argentina international continues to be regarded as one of the club's most valuable assets, and Chelsea have no intention of selling him below the price they paid. Reports of Real Madrid interest in the midfielder have been denied by the Spanish club.

Among the players affected by the wage reductions are Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Fernandez himself.

The situation is already fuelling speculation about potential departures in the next transfer window, particularly among players who retain strong market value and could attract interest from clubs competing in the Champions League next season.

As Alonso works to rebuild the club's footballing identity, Chelsea will simultaneously need to manage a financial and cultural challenge that is already beginning to influence both the atmosphere in the squad and the planning for the 2026-27 campaign.