Fulham news: Alvaro Arbeloa set for Xabi Alonso face-off as Cottagers reveal reasons behind head coach appointment

By Ben Sully | 08 Jul 2026 00:57 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 03:35

Fulham have named former Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa as Marco Silva's permanent successor.

The Cottagers have been without a manager since Silva left at the end of his contract to take over the reins at Portuguese giants Benfica.

Arbeloa quickly emerged as the frontrunner in Fulham's first search for a new head coach since 2021.

The Cottagers have now confirmed the appointment of the former Liverpool defender on a three-year contract.

Arbeloa has ultimately decided to make a quick return to management after leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Fulham name Arbeloa as new head coach

The 43-year-old worked as a coach in Real Madrid's youth system, including a stint in charge of the Castilla (B) team before being given the top job following Xabi Alonso's sacking in January.

Arbeloa struggled in his time in charge despite overseeing an impressive Champions League last-16 win over Manchester City.

Under Arbeloa's watch, Real Madrid suffered a surprise Copa del Rey exit at the hands of second-tier side Albacete, lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final and fell short of Barcelona in a title race that ended with a 2-0 defeat in the final Clasico of the season.

Arbeloa also struggled with disharmony in a broken dressing room, something he hopes to avoid at Fulham, where he should be given greater control to implement his ideas away from the pressure of managing a club as big as Real Madrid.

“It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham FC, the oldest club in London," Arbeloa told Fulham's official website.

"I feel a great sense of responsibility, and I'm deeply grateful to Mr. [Shahid] Khan and Tony Khan for the trust they have placed in me with Fulham in the Premier League.

“I am really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Craven Cottage with Fulham fans and beginning pre-season with the players next week. I am sure we are going to enjoy an incredible journey together."

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Fulham owner explains decision to appoint Arbeloa

While there may be concerns over Arbeloa's lack of senior managerial experience, Fulham owner Shahid Khan has revealed that the new head coach presented an "exceptional case' to take on the tough challenge of following in Silva's footsteps.

“Alvaro was an original candidate who built an exceptional case through our meetings in June to become our next head coach, and it quickly became quite clear that he was – and is – the right choice.

"I am delighted that Alvaro has accepted the challenge to push Fulham forward, and I have no doubt that our squad, staff and fans will resonate with what his appointment means for the present and future of our club.

"Alvaro is, by his own admission, very ambitious. He has spent quality time around the best players, clubs and methods in the game, experiences which will serve him well here at Fulham.

"Alvaro also has great interest in our academy set-up and believes in giving young players a chance. I loved hearing that from Alvaro, as well as his intent on playing attacking football.

"All of this and a lot more makes Alvaro Arbeloa an ideal fit to lead Fulham Football Club into the upcoming Premier League season and beyond.”

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Arbeloa to start with Alonso showdown

There will be something of a Real Madrid reunion when Arbeloa officially begins his tenure with a clash against Chelsea on the first weekend of the Premier League season.

The West London derby on August 24 will see Arbeloa face off with his former Real Madrid teammate and predecessor at Los Blancos, Xabi Alonso.

The ex-Real Madrid boss was appointed Chelsea boss in May, representing his first job since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this year.

After facing Chelsea at Craven Cottage, Fulham will head on their travels for an away meeting with Sunderland on August 30.

Arbeloa will surely have one eye on the game against Liverpool at Anfield on September 12, when he will look to get the better of a club he represented on 98 occasions during his playing days.