Man United's surprise Premier League competition for Crysencio Summerville 'revealed'

By Matt Law | 04 Jul 2026 13:25 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 13:27

Fulham are reportedly ready to battle Manchester United for the signature of West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville during this summer's transfer window.

The Netherlands international scored seven goals and registered five assists in 34 appearances for the Hammers during the 2025-26 campaign.

The attacker was also in strong form for Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup before his national team's exit, scoring twice and registering two assists in four appearances.

Summerville has a contract at the London Stadium until the summer of 2029, with the option of an additional 12 months, but he is set to leave the Hammers following the club's relegation to the second tier of English football.

Man United have been strongly linked with the 24-year-old, with the Red Devils said to have already held talks over a potential move for the forward.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Fulham 'to rival' Man United for Summerville signature

However, according to The Guardian, Fulham are also keen, with the London club ready to rival Man United for his signature this summer.

The report claims that Fulham view Summerville as the ideal attacking addition to replace Harry Wilson, who has departed the club on a free transfer.

Fulham are set to appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as their new head coach and have ambitious plans for the summer market, with a deal for Summerville thought to be possible.

Chelsea have also been linked with Summerville, but there remain question marks surrounding his suitability for a major club, having struggled for consistency last season.

© Iconsport / Stefan Koops, EYE4IMAGES, DeFodi Images

What does the future hold for Summerville?

Summerville is set to leave West Ham this summer, potentially for a fee in the region of £35m, which would represent a major sale for the Hammers.

Despite the recent speculation, it would still be a surprise to see him move to Man United, especially if Marcus Rashford ends up staying with the 20-time English champions.

There is a feeling that Summerville could join a team from 'outside of the elite', meaning that Fulham could represent an interesting option for the Dutchman.