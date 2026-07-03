Man United discover Jarrod Bowen latest as West Ham 'outline' clear transfer stance

By Ben Sully | 03 Jul 2026 18:51 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 18:51

West Ham United are reportedly determined to retain the services of Manchester United-linked attacker Jarrod Bowen.

The Hammers recently sold midfielder Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £85m fee.

There is an expectation that other highly valued players could leave following the club's relegation to the Championship.

Striker Taty Castellanos has been linked with a Premier League return, while winger Crysencio Summerville is said to be a target for Man United.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Man United discover West Ham's Bowen transfer stance

Bowen, who is seen as West Ham's best player, has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Man United one of five teams that are showing a keen interest in the Hammers skipper.

However, according to Sky Sports News, West Ham are insisting that Bowen is not for sale this summer.

The Hammers have not even provided a potential asking price as they do their utmost to retain their star man for their promotion bid.

Bowen was recently featured in the launch of West Ham's home kit for the upcoming season, a clear indication that the Hammers are willing to fend off any potential transfer interest.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Is West Ham's stance a realistic one?

In theory, West Ham are under no pressure to sanction Bowen's departure, with his contract set to run until the summer of 2030.

However, it remains to be seen whether the club soften their stance if they receive an enticing offer during the current transfer market.

In truth, Bowen will have the major say in his future, because West Ham will struggle to keep him if he makes it clear he wants to complete an immediate return to the Premier League.

However, if he is willing to accept a season in the Championship, then it may prove difficult to prise him away from a club where he has made 280 competitive appearances over a six-year period.