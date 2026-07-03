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Jul 4, 2026 6.00pm
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Team News: Canada vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Canada vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Felipe Mondino / Sipa USA

The NRG Stadium in Houston hosts the first last-16 match of the 2026 World Cup, as Canada and Morocco clash on Saturday evening.

The Canucks edged out South Africa 1-0 for their first-ever knockout win, while the Atlas Lions overcame the Netherlands on penalties in the last 32, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CANADA vs. MOROCCO

CANADA

Canada vs. Morocco World Cup 2026 Last-16 Match Preview ?? | "Can They Go For The Jugular?"

Out: Ismael Kone (leg)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; David, Oluwaseyi

MOROCCO

Out: None

Doubtful: Chadi Riad (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

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