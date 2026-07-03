Team News: Canada vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

The NRG Stadium in Houston hosts the first last-16 match of the 2026 World Cup, as Canada and Morocco clash on Saturday evening.
The Canucks edged out South Africa 1-0 for their first-ever knockout win, while the Atlas Lions overcame the Netherlands on penalties in the last 32, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
CANADA vs. MOROCCO
CANADA
Out: Ismael Kone (leg)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; David, Oluwaseyi
MOROCCO
Out: None
Doubtful: Chadi Riad (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari