South Africa 0-1 Canada: Eustaquio strikes late to send Bafana home

By Alexis Pereira | 28 Jun 2026 22:37

Stephen Eustaquio struck in stoppage time to hand Canada a 1-0 win over South Africa as Bafana Bafana crashed out of the 2026 World Cup at the Round of 32.

South Africa 0-1 Canada: What just happened?

With the game seemingly headed to extra time in Los Angeles on Sunday, Bafana thought they had done enough to earn 30 more minutes but Eustaquio struck from the edge of the box past Ronwen Williams to win it for Canada and send Hugo Broos’ men home.

South Africa had survived a number of attacks from Canada and with five more minutes added on, they looked on course for extra time until Eustaquio popped up with a sweet strike in the third minute of stoppage time.

The big talking point: Bafana crumble at the death

South Africa survived three dangerous moments from Canada in the opening half, the first in the 16th minute when Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi found Jonathan David with a clever through ball from the corner of the box, but Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s quick intervention kept the scores 0-0.

Just five minutes later, Canada should have gone ahead when from a corner, Derek Cornelius got a free header but somehow failed to beat Williams in the Bafana goal from close range.

A last-minute winner sends Canada to the Round of 16! ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2026

By now, David was giving South Africa problems with his movement while Canada’s high press could not allow Broos’ men out of their half, forcing them to pass backwards or sideways.

Canada’s third big chance would arrive in the 43rd minute when Moise Bombito thought he had headed home from a corner with Williams beaten but Aubrey Modiba made a goal-line clearance while the Bafana goalkeeper was there to keep out Oluwaseyi’s effort from the follow-up.

After surviving the first half, Broos opted to bring in an extra body in midfield with Thalente Mbatha introduced for Relebohile Mofokeng for the second half.

However, Canada still had the big opportunities, forcing South Africa into long-range shots like Oswin Appollis’ 62nd minute effort that went wide.

That was after Williams had denied Oluwaseyi against the run of play before Mbokazi made a crucial clearance to keep the ball from going in.

South Africa’s problems increased when Canada introduced Bayern Munich star Alfonso Davies, who troubled them with his incisive passes and runs in dangerous zones.

However, Bafana seemed to have weathered the storm until in stoppage time when a cross from wide was headed out by Ime Okon and the ball fell kindly to Eustaquio who struck from the edge of the box past Williams to send the co-hosts into the Round of 16.

The bigger picture: Bafana leave with heads held high

It was a historic run for South Africa, reaching the World Cup knockout round for the first time, but were let down by lack of concentration in a key moment.

They will, however, leave with their heads held high, having not been given a chance of getting this far when they lost their opening match.