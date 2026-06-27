South Africa vs. Canada: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 27 Jun 2026 14:57 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 14:59

South Africa and Canada will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Sunday.

Canada finished second in Group B behind Switzerland, while South Africa were second in Group A behind Mexico, with both countries in the knockout round of a World Cup for the first time.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does South Africa vs. Canada kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is South Africa vs. Canada being played?

The World Cup fixture between South Africa and Canada is being played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA.

SoFi Stadium is the home of NFL outfits the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

How to watch South Africa vs. Canada in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One - all 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for South Africa and Canada?

The first last-32 match at the 2026 World Cup will take place on Sunday, as Canada and South Africa battle for a spot in the next round of the competition.

Both teams have managed to secure a spot in the knockout round of the World Cup for the first time, so it has already been a historic tournament for Canada and South Africa.

South Africa's four points from three games were enough to claim second in Group A; Canada also claimed four points from three matches to finish as runners-up in Group B.

The winner of this clash will face either Netherlands or Morocco in the round of 16.

> Our full preview of South Africa vs. Canada can be viewed here