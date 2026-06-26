Preview: South Africa vs Canada - prediction, team news, lineups | 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 26 Jun 2026 18:57 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 19:09

SoFi Stadium in California will play host to the first last-32 match at the 2026 World Cup, as tournament co-hosts Canada take on South Africa.

Canada finished second in Group B behind Switzerland to book their spot in the knockout round of the competition, while South Africa were second in Group A behind Mexico.

Match preview

South Africa have created history this summer, reaching the last-32 stage of a World Cup for the first time, and they will now be bidding to secure a spot in the round of 16.

Hugo Broos' team opened their tournament with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, and it looked a long way back from that position, but they managed to pick up a welcome point in a 1-1 draw with Czech Republic before crucially beating South Korea 1-0 last time out.

South Africa's four points from three games was enough to claim second in Group A, one point ahead of third-placed South Korea, and they are now preparing to tackle co-hosts Canada.

Bafana Bafana have only faced Canada on one previous occasion, recording a 2-0 win in a friendly back in November 2007, so this will be the first competitive game between the two sides.

The winner of this clash will face either Netherlands or Morocco in the round of 16, ahead of a potential quarter-final against favourites France or Germany.

© Iconsport / Lucio Tavora / Xinhua

Canada have also managed to progress in the knockout round of a World Cup for the first time, but they missed out on top spot in Group B courtesy of their 2-1 defeat to Switzerland.

Topping Group B would have seen Canada have home advantage in the round of 32 vs. Algeria and also a potential last-16 clash, but they were disappointing in the narrow defeat and ultimately had to settle for second, coming back down to earth after a standout 6-0 win over Qatar.

Canada also claimed four points from three matches, opening their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina, who are through as one of the best third-placed finishers.

Jesse Marsch's side will be the favourites heading into this contest, but they will need to put in a much-improved performance from their last game.

History will be made on Sunday as Canada become the first host nation of a World Cup to play a match at the competition outside its borders, with the game taking place in USA.

South Africa World Cup form:

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South Africa form (all competitions):

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Canada World Cup form:

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Canada form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Ulmer/Teamfoto

South Africa will welcome Teboho Mokoena back into their side on Sunday, with the 29-year-old serving a one-game suspension in the clash with South Korea last time out.

However, Themba Zwane is still suspended following his red card against Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup on June 11.

Mokoena for Yaya Sithole could be the only change from the side that took to the field for the first whistle against South Korea, with Evidence Makgopa set to continue through the middle.

As for Canada, Ismael Kone suffered a tibia fracture against Qatar in Canada's second match of the tournament, and he could be joined on the sidelines by Stephen Eustaquio (muscle) and Alfie Jones (fitness), with the pair facing late examinations.

Alphonso Davies is yet to play at the World Cup due to a hamstring injury, but there have been suggestions that the Bayern Munich defender could be involved off the bench here.

Jonathan David and Cyle Larin are in line to continue in the final third of the field, while there should be another start in a wide area for Tajon Buchanan.

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Mokoena; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin

We say: South Africa 1-2 Canada

This is such a difficult match to call, and both sides will fancy their chances of success on Sunday night. However, we just believe that Canada will shade the contest in order to secure a spot in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup.

You can check the best sites to bet on during the World Cup for the latest prices on South Africa and Canada.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.