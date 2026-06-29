Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho 'could loan out' first-team defender this summer

By Darren Plant | 29 Jun 2026 17:34

Real Madrid are reportedly giving consideration to parting ways with Raul Ascenio this summer.

The appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager has led to a number of experienced stars being brought to the Bernabeu.

As far as the defence is concerned, Marc Cucurella and Ibrahima Konate have arrived from Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

Reports are also suggesting that Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries will link up with Los Blancos once he has finished representing Netherlands at the World Cup.

According to journalist Miguel Serrano , there is the increasing possibility of Asencio leaving Real Madrid.

© Imago / Atlantico Press / Mario Vasa

How could Real Madrid facilitate Asencio exit?

The report claims that the La Liga giants are prepared to allow the centre-back to leave on a loan basis.

However, Real Madrid would push for a mandatory buy clause to be included in any agreement for the homegrown talent.

At this point in time, there are said to be a lack of permanent offers for the 23-year-old.

With Asencio having a contract until 2031, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can tempt the player into moving away from his long-term deal.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The right time for Asencio to leave Real Madrid?

Having come through the academy system to make 80 appearances for Real Madrid, Asencio can be delighted with his career thus far.

Nevertheless, he only made five outings during the final three months of the last campaign, while he remains uncapped at international level with Spain.

When everyone is fit, Konate, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen are all ahead of him in the central-defensive pecking order.

Therefore, if he can attract a bid from a Champions League or Europa League-participating club where he would become first choice, it may be time to progress his career elsewhere.