Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho’s third signing is confirmed - and three more players could still join this summer

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Jun 2026 13:10 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 13:17

Real Madrid have announced the signing of defender Ibrahima Konate on a four-year contract.

The 27-year-old will move to the Bernabeu on a free transfer when his contract at Liverpool expires at the end of this month.

Liverpool attempted to keep hold of Konate, but both parties failed to reach an agreement over terms for a new deal relating to his value and salary.

Konate, who is currently representing France at the 2026 World Cup, joined Liverpool from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in 2021 for around £35m.

The 6ft 4in centre-back plated a total of 183 times for the Reds across all competitions, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, two EFL Cups as well as reaching the Champions League final in 2022.

Konate confirmed his exit from Anfield at the beginning of this month and admitted that he felt "deeply saddened that I didn't get the chance to say goodbye" to the Liverpool supporters at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Konate can now look forward to a fresh challenge in Spain with Real Madrid and has become the club’s third signing of the summer transfer window after left-back Marc Cucurella and playmaker Bernardo Silva.

Los Blancos have been busy in the early stages of the transfer market and have backed new head coach Jose Mourinho, who is keen to build a squad that can avoid enduring a third straight season without a major trophy.

Real Madrid could sign three more players this summer

Further additions are on the horizon for Real Madrid, who are soon expected to announce the £17m arrival of right-back Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan.

Mourinho is also believed to be keen to strengthen further in central defence, with AS reporting that Manchester City’s Ruben Dias, Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Scholtterbeck are names all under consideration.

A separate report claims that Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio has also been identified as a potential target and has a €60m (£52m) release clause in his contract.

Real Madrid are also planning to sign a new ‘Galactico’ according to president Florentino Perez, who saw an audacious €150m bid for Julian Alvarez swiftly rejected by rivals Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

Bayern Munich star Michael Olise is also thought to be on Rea Madrid’s radar, though the Bundesliga champions have no intention of selling the winger, even if they were to receive a world-record fee.