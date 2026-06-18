Tottenham transfer news: Spurs receive Joao Palhinha 'boost' as Bayern Munich decision

By Saikat Mandal | 18 Jun 2026 16:52

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly received a significant boost in their efforts to sign Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich on a permanent basis this summer.

The Portugal international emerged as one of the few success stories in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Spurs, and his strong relationship with Roberto De Zerbi has only strengthened the club's desire to retain him.

Tottenham hold an option to make the move permanent for £25.93m, although reports suggest they are attempting to negotiate a lower fee.

Bayern make Joao Palhinha decision?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

According to Kicker, Bayern Munich are actively looking to offload several fringe players, including Palhinha, Bryan Zaragoza, Sacha Boey and Alexander Nubel.

Having already reportedly secured deals for Nathaniel Brown and Ismael Saibari, the Bundesliga champions are aiming to generate between £43.4m and £52m through player sales.

The report claims that all four players have been informed they are not part of Vincent Kompany's plans for next season, a development that could work firmly in Tottenham's favour.

However, Bayern are finding the market difficult to navigate. Interested clubs are attempting to drive down valuations, with Spurs among those seeking more favourable terms for Palhinha.

The quartet are also unable to use the World Cup as a platform to increase their market value, leaving Bayern in a weaker negotiating position.

Tottenham favourite to sign Palhinha?

© Imago

Despite Leon Goretzka's departure, Palhinha still appears to have no future at the Allianz Arena, largely because his profile does not suit Kompany's preferred style of play.

De Zerbi has already made no secret of his desire to keep the midfielder in North London, while Palhinha himself is believed to favour extending his stay with Spurs.

Sporting Lisbon remain a potential threat, though, with the Portuguese champions keen on bringing their former player back to the club.

Bayern's determination to move Palhinha on could ultimately force them to lower their demands, increasing the likelihood of an agreement that suits both Tottenham and the player.