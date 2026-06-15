Transfer news and rumours: Bayern Munich win race for potential 2026 World Cup star, Everton offered £40m striker deal

By Matt Law | 15 Jun 2026 12:32

Bayern Munich have reportedly come to an agreement over the signing of PSV Eindhoven attacker Ismael Saibari.

The 25-year-old started Morocco's 2026 World Cup opener against Brazil, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future of late.

However, Bayern appear to have won the race for the talented attacker.

According to Sky Deutschland, Saibari is due to undergo a medical in the USA during Morocco's World Cup camp.

The report claims that the forward is set to sign a contract with the Bundesliga champions until the end of the 2030-31 campaign.

Saibari enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign for PSV, scoring 19 goals and registering nine assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The versatile forward has also netted 10 times in 31 caps for Morocco and is viewed as crucial to his country's chances of success at the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Everton 'offered chance' to sign Openda

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider, Everton have been offered the chance to sign Juventus forward Lois Openda during this summer's transfer window.

Leeds United and Coventry City are among the clubs to be credited with an interest in the 26-year-old, who has found it difficult to make his mark since arriving at Juventus.

Openda only managed two goals in 34 appearances for the Old Lady, who have recently completed a permanent deal for the Belgian, having previously had him on loan.

Juventus were obligated to pay £37m to complete a permanent deal from RB Leipzig, but it understood that a sale this summer is possible.

According to Football Insider, Everton have been offered the opportunity to sign the striker, who managed 41 goals in 93 appearances for Leipzig.

The Turin giants would allegedly want around £40m to sell Openda this summer, but there is a possibility that a loan deal could be agreed, with the attacker potentially operating in the Premier League during the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago / Action Plus

Traore to return to Wolves this summer?

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly working on a deal to re-sign Adama Traore on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old is looking for a new club for the 2026-27 campaign, having been released by West Ham United following their relegation to the Championship.

According to Football Insider, Wolves are working on a deal to re-sign the former Barcelona youngster and are hopeful of beating a number of clubs to his signature.

Traore previously turned out for Wolves between 2018 and 2023, scoring 14 goals and registering 20 assists in 194 appearances in all competitions.

The eight-time Spain international has experience of Championship football, playing 35 times in the competition, scoring five goals and registering 10 assists, with all but one of those matches coming during his time at Middlesbrough.

Wolves will be targeting an immediate return to the Premier League next season following their relegation to the second tier at the end of 2025-26.