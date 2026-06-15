Ghana predicted XI vs. Panama: Possible lineup for World Cup clash in Toronto

By Carter White | 15 Jun 2026 13:29 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 13:40

Ghana are set to be without the experience of Thomas Partey for their World Cup opener against Panama on Thursday morning.

The former Arsenal man will miss the match at Toronto Stadium after being denied entry into the country by the Canadian government.

As a result, the Black Stars need to find a new midfield partner for talented youngster Caleb Marfo Yirenkyi, who has been likened to Ghanaian hero Michael Essien.

Playing 29 matches for Auxerre in Ligue 1 this season, Elisha Owusu is the likely candidate to fill the gap in the middle of the park.

After netting seven goals during World Cup qualifying, Jordan Ayew has vowed to make his country proud on the biggest stage.

Ghana's wide options are the highlight of their squad, with Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo preparing for his first World Cup.

On the other flank, Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu could be kept out of the XI by the exciting Ernest Nuamah.

Ghana possible starting lineup: Ati-Zigi; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Owusu, Yirenkyi, Nuamah, Boakye, Semenyo; Ayew

>Click here to see how Panama could line up for this match