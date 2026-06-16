World Cup Gameweek 1
Ghana
Jun 18, 2026 12.00am
Toronto Stadium
Panama

Team News: Ghana vs. Panama injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Ghana vs. Panama injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / SPI

Ghana and Panama will begin their World Cup 2026 campaigns in Group L on Thursday morning at Toronto Stadium in Canada.

The Black Stars and Los Canaleros will be looking for a crucial three points ahead of tricky ties with England and Croatia next week.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

GHANA vs. PANAMA

GHANA

Out: Thomas Partey (denied visa)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ati-Zigi; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Owusu, Yirenkyi, Nuamah, Boakye, Semenyo; Ayew

PANAMA

Out: None

Doubtful: Adalberto Carrasquilla (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mosquera; Ramos, Cordoba, Andrade; Murillo, Godoy, Harvey, Davis; Rodriguez, Diaz, Fajardo

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