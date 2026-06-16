Ghana vs. Panama: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Ellis Stevens | 16 Jun 2026 15:27 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 15:30

Ghana and Panama get their respective World Cup 2026 campaigns underway when they clash at the Toronto Stadium on Thursday in Group L.

Drawn alongside England and Croatia in a difficult group, a victory on Thursday could prove pivotal to either side's ambitions of reaching the knockout stages.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Ghana vs. Panama kick off?

Ghana and Panama's Group L encounter will kick off at 12am on Thursday for viewers in the UK.

Where is Ghana vs. Panama being played?

Ghana and Panama clash at the Toronto Stadium in Canada, which can hold up to 43,036 supporters.

How to watch Ghana vs. Panama in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available to watch on ITV1.

UK spectators will be able to watch all of the competition's 104 matches on free-to-air TV, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

Alternatively, viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

For those unable to catch the match live, highlights will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as their respective X (Twitter), Facebook and YouTube channels.

For the first time ever, highlights of every game will also be available on TikTok.

What is at stake for Ghana and Panama?

Ghana and Panama head into Group L widely regarded as the underdogs, with England and Croatia viewed as the two strongest teams.

As a result, the result between Ghana and Panama could prove pivotal to either team's hopes of progressing out of the group and into the knockout rounds.

Ghana will be the favourites to win the match, especially with the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams in their attacking lineup, but Panama demonstrated their ability during an unbeaten CONCACAF qualifying campaign and will look to make it difficult for their Group L rivals.

> Our full preview of Ghana vs. Panama can be found here