Thomas Partey: Ghana players laud "immense" World Cup star after Djed Spence handshake incident

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jun 2026 15:17

Thomas Partey’s return to action for Ghana against England in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw in Boston made headlines after Djed Spence’s apparent refusal to shake hands with the midfielder, but his Black Stars teammates were unequivocal in the importance of having him back in action.

Partey has been a controversial inclusion in the Black Stars’ World Cup squad after being charged with seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault from four separate women. He has denied all charges against him.

The 33-year-old was unable to participate in Ghana’s 1-0 victory over Panama in their Group L opener after being denied entry to Canadian territory by the country’s immigration authorities, but returned to the starting lineup for the 0-0 draw with England in Foxborough.

England full-back Spence appeared to avoid shaking Partey’s hand during the customary pre-match handshakes, while all other Three Lions players either shook his hand or fist-bumped him before the game.

While the brief exchange between the two players dominated the attention after the match, with sources telling Sports Mole that the Football Association had not given specific guidance to the England players on how to handle the pre-match handshake, Ghana were only interested in heaping praise on the returning midfielder after the match.

Ghana players wax lyrical about Thomas Partey after handshake incident

© Iconsport / PA Images

“He was immense, immense,” centre-back Jerome Opoku told Sports Mole. “We know his qualities. He’s a top player, one of the best in his position to do it, so we’re happy to have him back.”

His sentiment was echoed by fellow defender Marvin Senaya.

“It’s really good [to have him back],” the left back added. “He’s a top player, and frankly, what he did for us in the centre of midfield helped us enormously.

“With the qualities that he has, frankly, we need him until the end of the tournament.”

Partey had appeared sluggish and off the pace during his last appearance for Ghana - a pre-tournament friendly against Wales where his every touch was booed by the Cardiff supporters - but against England he made several decisive defensive contributions.

The Villarreal midfielder set the tone for an organised and rugged display from the Black Stars’ defensive unit, registering four tackles, two interceptions and five clearances, while making more touches and completing more passes than any other Ghana player on the pitch.

His fellow midfielder Kwasi Sibo lauded both Partey’s impact against England, while also revealing Ghanaian delight to see the ex-Arsenal man return to the side.

“We were all happy that he was back starting the game, and we were with him to help him stay focused and help the team,” Sibo told Sports Mole. “He’s our main man and we’ll always be with him.

“He’s a great person and has experience playing in the top leagues, so every time we train with him, we learn a lot from him. Especially me as a midfielder, always playing close beside him, I learn a lot.”

Ghana warned of new Thomas Partey worry before Croatia clash

© Imago / Sportimage

Partey is expected to retain his place in the starting XI when Ghana conclude their group campaign against Croatia in Philadelphia on Saturday, knowing that they will advance as one of the top two in the group if they avoid defeat.

However, if Ghana do finish second in the group, they would then return to Canada to face the Group K runner-up in Toronto on July 2, meaning that Partey - who had an appeal against the initial decision to refuse him entry rejected - would again be unable to participate.

If they advance as one of the best third-placed teams, they will meet the winner of Group K in Kansas City, but could then be on course for a last-16 match in Vancouver.