Man United receive Mateus Fernandes transfer encouragement amid 'extraordinary' Tottenham hijack threat

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jun 2026 23:58

Mateus Fernandes would be more suited to Manchester United than Tottenham Hotspur, and the Red Devils should not lose sight of the midfielder, a former West Ham United man has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Following the Irons' relegation from the top flight, Fernandes is expected to make a high-profile move away from the London Stadium, and Man United were formerly seen as the leading contenders for an £80m deal.

However, Tottenham have moved ahead of Man United in recent days and apparently have an 'extraordinary' plan to beat Michael Carrick's side to the signing of the Portugal international.

Fernandes is reportedly open to joining both Spurs and Man United, though, and neither club has agreed a fee with West Ham yet, meaning that the battle is very much on.

Now, former West Ham attacker Robert Snodgrass has had his say, telling Sports Mole that Fernandes would be an invaluable addition to the Red Devils' ranks ahead of Casemiro's official departure.

Mateus Fernandes "most suited" to Man United, not Tottenham

© Imago / Craig Mercer

"I believe Man Utd would be the club he is most suited too," Snodgrass said. "With Casemiro leaving, he is a direct replacement there where he can look to fit in to that position. Whether he is first choice or not, he can be a good player for Man Utd to have with so many games to play.

"The fee would need to be right from West Ham’s perspective, but with Premier League football on the table, the player would most likely want to continue to play in the Premier League."

Man United confirmed earlier this year that Casemiro would be leaving as a free agent in June following the expiry of his contract, and the Brazilian is expected to sign for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

The Red Devils are already on the verge of signing Atalanta BC lynchpin Ederson, but another big-money midfielder is expected to arrive, especially in the wake of Manuel Ugarte's serious injury.

The Uruguay international was stretchered off in Friday's 1-0 World Cup defeat to Spain, and there are fears that his problem could scupper his chances of an exit from Old Trafford this summer.

How does Mateus Fernandes compare to Casemiro?

© Imago / Sportimage

Formerly a divisive figure among Man United fans, Casemiro is leaving on a high following a stellar 2025-26 season, in which he played a key role in the Red Devils' return to the Champions League.

The Brazilian played two fewer games and 436 fewer minutes than Fernandes in the Premier League last season, but he managed nine goals compared to the Portuguese's three, boasting a conversion rate of 17.3% to Fernandes's 10.7%.

However, Fernandes claimed four assists to Casemiro's two and registered a superior pass accuracy of 87.4% to the South American's 81.3%, although the latter did attempt more forward passes and Fernandes more backwards passes.

The West Ham man's duelling statistics standout, though, as he completed 59.2% of his take-ons compared to just 37.5% for Casemiro, while winning 56.3% of his ground duels to Casemiro's 53.5%.

The latter was stronger in the air, winning 50.9% of his aerial battles to Fernandes's 48.7%, but the Portuguese would evidently bring a different skillset to Old Trafford.

Rob Snodgrass was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill's 2026 World Cup final prediction.