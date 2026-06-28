Match Analysis: Scaloni finds right-back solution as Argentina top Group C with perfect record

By Naim Beneddra | 28 Jun 2026 08:25

Argentina have potentially solved one of their most persistent headaches at this World Cup, with Lionel Scaloni identifying a creative workaround for a right-back position that had caused concern throughout the tournament's build-up.

The problem Scaloni could not ignore

With both Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel carrying fitness concerns into the competition, the right flank had been a vulnerability waiting to be exposed. Montiel started the opening group game but was withdrawn at half-time after an underwhelming display, and a subsequent injury handed Molina his chance against Austria. The Atlético Madrid man performed solidly, yet Scaloni remained short of reliable options, aware that tougher tests lay ahead in the knockout rounds.

Against Jordan in the final group-stage fixture, the Argentina head coach opted to rotate, resting both Molina and Montiel with an eye on what is to come. In their place, he deployed Giuliano Simeone at right-back, but the real tactical nuance lay in how Exequiel Palacios was used alongside him. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder operated in a tucked-in role that gave Simeone the licence to push forward and contribute in attacking areas, effectively functioning as a hybrid wing-back without exposing the defensive line.

The move paid dividends. Simeone was one of the brightest sparks on the night as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1 to complete the group stage with three wins from three.

Scaloni explains the thinking

"The team needed help in that position," Scaloni said after the final whistle. "We did not want to use Nahuel, who had been out for a period. It is a very demanding position and we wanted to protect him. Palacios gave us that hand."

With Molina expected to return to the starting XI for the last-32 clash against Cape Verde on Friday, the Argentina boss now has a genuine Plan B should injuries resurface or the tactical situation demand flexibility.

A defence that still has questions to answer

The right-back situation was not the only area keeping Scaloni up at night. At left-back, Facundo Medina had been pressed into service as an impromptu stand-in for Nicolás Tagliafico, though he acquitted himself well across his two appearances. Tagliafico returned to fitness in time to start against Jordan and, despite a lapse in concentration for Jordan's consolation goal, produced a composed overall performance.

At centre-back, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez had formed Scaloni's first-choice partnership, but a knock sustained by the Tottenham defender against Austria forced a reshuffle. Marcos Senesi came in alongside Nicolás Otamendi against Jordan, and the pair looked assured enough to give the coaching staff some much-needed reassurance about their depth.

For all the defensive uncertainty, Argentina have conceded just once in three games, with Jordan's goal the only time their net has been disturbed. Heading into the knockout stages, Scaloni's side look like a team quietly getting their house in order at exactly the right moment.