Ecuador lineup vs. Mexico: Predicted XI for World Cup Round of 32 clash

By Aishat Akanni | 28 Jun 2026 19:00

Ecuador boss Sebastian Beccacece will be looking to build on one of the tournament’s most dramatic turnarounds after La Tri engineered a remarkable 2-1 upset of Germany on Thursday to secure their passage to the knockout rounds as one of the tournament’s eight best third-place finishers.

Gonzalo Plata’s 77th-minute winner proved to be the difference-maker in a performance that vindicated Beccacece’s rigid, defence-first philosophy, and now Ecuador face Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium on Wednesday morning, with the co-hosts having swept their group with three consecutive victories.

Hernan Galindez will continue between the sticks, he kept a clean sheet against Curacao and has proven himself a reliable presence at the back.

Alongside him, Ecuador will deploy a back four of Alan Franco, Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapie - and will be determined to keep Mexico’s attack at arm’s length from the opening whistle.

Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo will again be the heartbeat of Ecuador’s midfield, tasked with breaking up Mexico’s possession-based play while launching the counter-attacking transitions.

John Yeboah and Pedro Vite will provide additional midfield support, with both players bringing physicality and work rate to press Mexico high up the pitch.

Nilson Angulo could operate in an advanced midfield role with genuine attacking threat from range, having scored against Germany.

Enner Valencia will lead Ecuador’s attack, with the 36-year-old’s movement and experience crucial to a side seeking to frustrate and exploit on the break.

Gonzalo Plata will also contribute to the attack, having just delivered the winner against Germany to announce himself as a World Cup performer.

Ecuador possible starting lineup:

Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, Caicedo, Vite, Angulo; Plata, Valencia

> Click here to see how Mexico could line up against Ecuador