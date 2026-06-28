World Cup 2026 team of the group stage: Lionel Messi and Argentina vs. the rest of the field

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Jun 2026 18:19

Despite the uncertainty heading into the 2026 World Cup, the expanded 48-team tournament has so far delivered in North America, with Canada, Mexico and the United States all advancing to the round of 32.

That has certainly kept local interest high, especially as the co-hosts have performed commendably, even if only one of them progressed from the group stage with a maximum return of points.

The so-called leading nations have endured mixed campaigns, with England, Portugal and Belgium hardly setting the tournament alight.

Strikingly, nine of the 32 sides in the first knockout round are from Africa, many of whom secured qualification amid late drama on the final matchday, typified by Congo DR's rousing second-half comeback against Uzbekistan in a 3-1 win.

Beyond that inspired Yoane Wissa-led fightback, Egypt, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Cape Verde have all reached the first knockout round for the first time, joining returning participants Morocco, Senegal, Ghana and Algeria in the last 32.

Only Europe, with 10 representatives, has provided more round-of-32 sides than Africa, with co-favourites Spain and France progressing unbeaten, although La Roja made a stuttering start against Cape Verde.

Ahead of the knockout phase, Sports Mole picks out the three standout teams of the group stage.

Mexico: Aguirre's El Tri watertight at World Cup 2026

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Li Muzi

Setting aside the intermittent boos at the Azteca and Estadio Akron, Javier Aguirre's side completing the group stage with a perfect record was as impressive as it was unprecedented.

El Tri arrived at these finals after suffering a group-stage exit four years ago for the first time since 1978, yet they won every group match this time, a feat never previously achieved by the nation.

While the co-hosts netted a modest six goals in the group stage, they did not concede once, keeping clean sheets against South Africa, South Korea and the Czech Republic.

Of the 32 teams in the first knockout round, only Spain also reached the last 32 without conceding, although La Roja collected seven points from nine.

Having reshaped the side to become harder to beat since the turn of the year, El Tri, who have let in just two goals in 11 matches in 2026, head into the round of 32 as one of the competition's standout teams.

Also, their group stage ended on a high note, with Guillermo Ochoa becoming the oldest Mexican to appear at the finals at 40 years and 346 days old after his appearance against Czechia.

France: Les Bleus flex their muscle at World Cup 2026

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Discounting their opening 45 minutes of the tournament, France have been close to flawless in North America.

Senegal gave Didier Deschamps's men an early scare in the opener, with Nicolas Jackson striking the post and Ismaila Sarr spurning an even more inviting opportunity to put the Lions of Teranga in front.

However, a Kylian Mbappe-inspired second half turned the tide, and France have not looked back since, despite their head coach suffering a personal bereavement, as underlined by their 3-1 win over Senegal, 3-0 victory against Iraq and 4-1 success over an admittedly second-string Norway.

Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele both scored four times in the group stage, making France the only side with two players on as many goals after the opening round.

Having lifted the trophy in 2018 and reached the final in Qatar, Deschamps's star-studded squad look well placed for another deep run in 2026.

Argentina: Can Messi and co. go back-to-back at World Cup 2026?

© Iconsport / Joel Marklund / BILDBYRÅN / kod JM

Whisper it, but Lionel Scaloni's side show no sign of losing their appetite for silverware, seemingly intent on making up for lost time after going 28 years without a major title.

La Albiceleste have since clinched the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, either side of their historic World Cup triumph at Lusail Stadium in 2022.

Many assumed that success would stand as Lionel Messi's crowning moment, but the Inter Miami forward appears more driven than ever to set new records.

The Argentina captain has already moved past Miroslav Klose to become the World Cup's all-time leading scorer, even if Mbappe looks well placed to overhaul that mark in due course.

While doubts linger over Argentina's ability to cope if Messi is closely shackled – a win over Jordan with the skipper coming off the bench is hardly conclusive evidence – Scaloni will have been encouraged to find his side on the ostensibly kinder half of the draw.

No nation has retained the World Cup since Brazil in 1958 and 1962, but Argentina are determined to end a 64-year wait for a successful title defence.