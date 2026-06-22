World Cup Gameweek 2
Argentina
Jun 22, 2026 6.00pm
2
0
HT : 1 0
FT Dallas Stadium
Austria
  • Lionel Messi 38' goal
  • Facundo Medina 76' yellowcard
  • Leandro Paredes 90'+2' yellowcard
  • Leandro Paredes 90'+3' yellowcard
  • Lionel Messi 90'+5' goal
  • yellowcard Stefan Posch 40'
  • yellowcard Stefan Posch 41'
  • yellowcard Konrad Laimer 76'

Lionel Messi makes World Cup history with Argentina, leaves Germany's Miroslav Klose as distant tournament memory

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Messi leaves Klose a distant World Cup memory as Argentina superstar makes history
© Imago / JNA Press

Lionel Messi has scored the most goals in World Cup history thanks to a double against Austria on Tuesday.

In Argentina's first game, the Inter Miami forward scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Algeria to move him level with Miroslav Klose.

The Germany legend had held the record on his own for 12 years, his last of 16 goals coming at the 2014 edition in Brazil.

However, providing that they stayed fit, it was only a matter of time before Messi, Kylian Mbappe or Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the top of the list on their own.

In the first half of the 2-0 win over Austria, Messi moved into first place, at least for the time being.

 

Argentina superstar Messi makes World Cup history

Prior to getting on the scoresheet for his country for the 121st time, there was the rare occurrence of the 38-year-old missing a penalty.

Adopting a stuttered run-up, the Barcelona legend pulled his effort wide, to his obvious embarrassment, but he had made amends for his error before the break.

Timing his run to perfection, Messi latched onto a low ball from the left to calmly wrong-foot goalkeeper Alexander Schlager from 16 yards out.

During the closing seconds in Dallas, Messi netted a second from close range, his persistence paying off despite the valiant efforts of the Austrian backline who had initially denied Julian Alvarez.

 

Over to Mbappe and Ronaldo

Over the next 24 hours, Mbappe and Ronaldo will be attempting to keep pace with Messi as France and Portugal play their second matches.

Later on Monday, France square off against Iraq, before Portugal play Uzbekistan in Tuesday's early game.

Argentina are back in action late on Saturday night when they face Jordan.

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