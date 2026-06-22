Lionel Messi makes World Cup history with Argentina, leaves Germany's Miroslav Klose as distant tournament memory

By Darren Plant | 22 Jun 2026 20:28

Lionel Messi has scored the most goals in World Cup history thanks to a double against Austria on Tuesday.

In Argentina's first game, the Inter Miami forward scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Algeria to move him level with Miroslav Klose.

The Germany legend had held the record on his own for 12 years, his last of 16 goals coming at the 2014 edition in Brazil.

However, providing that they stayed fit, it was only a matter of time before Messi, Kylian Mbappe or Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the top of the list on their own.

In the first half of the 2-0 win over Austria, Messi moved into first place, at least for the time being.

HE'S DONE IT!! ⭐??



Lionel Messi gets his goal and becomes the outright all-time top scorer in the men's World Cup! pic.twitter.com/kDZyUkn7MJ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 22, 2026

Argentina superstar Messi makes World Cup history

Prior to getting on the scoresheet for his country for the 121st time, there was the rare occurrence of the 38-year-old missing a penalty.

Adopting a stuttered run-up, the Barcelona legend pulled his effort wide, to his obvious embarrassment, but he had made amends for his error before the break.

Timing his run to perfection, Messi latched onto a low ball from the left to calmly wrong-foot goalkeeper Alexander Schlager from 16 yards out.

During the closing seconds in Dallas, Messi netted a second from close range, his persistence paying off despite the valiant efforts of the Austrian backline who had initially denied Julian Alvarez.

17 - Lionel Messi has now scored the most goals in FIFA World Cup history.



17 - Lionel Messi ??

16 - Miroslav Klose ??

15 - Ronaldo ??

14 - Kylian Mbappé ??

14 - Gerd Müller ??

13 - Just Fontaine ??

12 - Pelé ??



Legend. pic.twitter.com/dN8ESWNJuZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 22, 2026

Over to Mbappe and Ronaldo

Over the next 24 hours, Mbappe and Ronaldo will be attempting to keep pace with Messi as France and Portugal play their second matches.

Later on Monday, France square off against Iraq, before Portugal play Uzbekistan in Tuesday's early game.

Argentina are back in action late on Saturday night when they face Jordan.