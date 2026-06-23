France 3-0 Iraq: Kylian Mbappe enjoys historic night as Didier Deschamps eyes remarkable World Cup record

By Matthew Cooper | 23 Jun 2026 01:50 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 01:51

France beat Iraq 3-0 to book their place in the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup, with the game notably interrupted by poor weather.

Kylian Mbappe gave France an early lead, producing an excellent long-range strike in the 14th minute after receiving the ball on the edge of the box from Michael Olise.

The game was delayed at half-time after a severe thunderstorm hit Philadelphia and did not resume until around two hours later.

Less than 10 minutes after the resumption, Mbappe scored his second, having been teed up by Ousmane Dembele following a horrendous error from Iraq.

Dembele then got on the scoresheet himself, his first at a major tournament, firing past Ahmed Basil after being found in the box by Olise.

Here, Sports Mole picks out three talking points from the match.

France 3-0 Iraq: Kylian Mbappe rekindles World Cup rivalry with Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe fires France ahead on his 100th appearance for his country ?? pic.twitter.com/77fyFHktTL — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 22, 2026

It was a historic night for Mbappe as he became just the 10th man to earn 100 caps for France and he marked the occasion with another excellent performance.

Having starred in France's opener against Senegal, becoming their all-time leading scorer as he bagged a brace in a 3-1 win, Mbappe followed it up with another brace against Iraq.

It has been an outstanding start to the tournament for the Real Madrid star, who now has 16 World Cup goals and is just two behind Lionel Messi.

Messi became the tournament's all-time top scorer after netting twice against Austria just hours before France's game with Iraq, with the Argentine superstar moving ahead of Germany legend Miroslav Klose.

One of the more intriguing subplots of this tournament will be the rivalry between Messi and Mbappe over this record, particularly given the pair's starring roles in the 2022 final.

France 3-0 Iraq: Michael Olise's key role

Olise has enjoyed a remarkable rise, having gone from playing in the Championship with Reading to starring at the highest level for Bayern Munich and France in just three years.

The 24-year-old is perhaps the most creative player in the world right now, having come into the World Cup off the back of a stunning campaign where he produced 31 assists in all competitions.

Olise fell just one short of matching Lionel Messi's record for the most assists in a single season since 2000 and has carried that form into the tournament.

The assists for Mbappe's opener and Dembele's strike means Olise has now been directly involved in six goals in his last three appearances for France, having bagged three goals and provided three assists.

Mbappe may be the one who dominates the headlines, but Olise is also hugely important to France's hopes of lifting the trophy.

France 3-0 Iraq: Didier Deschamps eyes World Cup record

Didier Deschamps is set to leave France at the end of the tournament after 14 years in charge and he will be hoping to bow out by winning the World Cup for a third time, having done so as a player in 1998 and a manager in 2018.

The 57-year-old has already become just the third manager to coach the same nation at four consecutive World Cups and the win over Iraq saw him equal the record for the most victories with 16.

Deschamps now sits level with former West Germany manager Helmut Schon and will move ahead of him if France can beat Norway in their final group game on Friday.