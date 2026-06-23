Manchester United transfer latest: Red Devils 'prepared' for major £25m loss in overhaul

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Jun 2026 01:54 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 02:02

Manchester United are said to be prepared to accept a significant financial loss to sell Manuel Ugarte this summer.

The Uruguayan midfielder arrived at Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024 for an initial fee of £42.3m.

However, the 25-year-old has endured a difficult spell in English football and managed just 10 starts across all competitions in the 2025-26 season.

The 25-year-old is currently away on international duty at the World Cup with Uruguay, for whom he has played in draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde, but faces an uncertain future on his return.

Man Utd 'willing to accept' Ugarte transfer loss

© Imago / Sportimage

Sun Sport reports that United would need to secure a fee of £25.38m to avoid a loss under the profitability and sustainability rules.

The club are confident they can justify this loss after generating a net profit from the £40m sale of Alejandro Garnacho last year.

Executives also secured additional funds from minor academy departures, along with a £5m sell-on clause triggered by Alvaro Carreras’s move to Real Madrid.

The source suggests that many at Old Trafford believe the biggest obstacle to offloading Ugarte will be his £120,000 weekly salary.

However, the Red Devils are refusing to actively shop the midfielder around Europe, as they desperately want to protect his transfer value.

Strikingly, they have also reportedly accepted there is a realistic chance he will remain in Manchester after the window closes.

Midfield rebuild accelerates amid uncertain Ugarte future

© Imago

Moving Ugarte off the wage bill is crucial for a club aiming to rebuild their midfield before next season.

Michael Carrick's side have already cleared vast sums by releasing Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia.

Offloading the Uruguayan would allow them to target a third midfield signing to complement impending arrivals Ederson and Mateus Fernandes.

Sun Sport further recalls that Jorge Mendes represents both Ugarte and Fernandes, meaning his Gestifute agency will likely influence the pace of these negotiations.

Retaining an out-of-favour player on massive wages would severely restrict further transfer activity during this crucial period.