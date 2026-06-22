Man United transfer news: Red Devils learn Crysencio Summerville 'asking price' as attacker continues to impress at 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 22 Jun 2026 09:02

Manchester United have reportedly been informed that an offer of £50m would likely be enough to sign West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville this summer.

Summerville has emerged as a potential target for the 20-time English champions, who are looking to boost their attacking options ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Marcus Rashford, as it stands, will return to Man United after the 2026 World Cup, but the expectation remains that the England international will be leaving Old Trafford this summer.

As a result, it is unlikely that Rashford will be a left-sided attacking option for the Red Devils next term despite the recent speculation.

© Iconsport / PA Images

West Ham 'want £50m' for Man United-linked Summerville

Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in Summerville, who has excelled for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup.

The 24-year-old has scored twice and registered one assist in two appearances at this summer's tournament, and he could be one of the competition's breakout international stars.

According to Football Insider, Man United have been told that an offer of £50m would likely be accepted for Summerville, with West Ham under pressure to sell.

The report, though, claims that a standout World Cup could lead to that price rising, potentially putting pressure on the Red Devils to step up their interest before the end of the month.

Summerville scored seven goals and registered five assists in 34 appearances for West Ham during the 2025-26 campaign, including five goals and four assists in the Premier League.

© Iconsport / Stefan Koops, EYE4IMAGES, DeFodi Images

Summerville is impressing for Netherlands at 2026 World Cup

In total, the attacker has scored eight goals and registered seven assists in 56 appearances for the Hammers, while his overall record in the Premier League, including his time at Leeds United, reads 10 goals and eight assists in 84 appearances.

In the current market, £50m could be considered a bargain for a player who is clearly on the rise, with Summerville showing excellent signs at the 2026 World Cup.

Man United may need to move quickly in order to secure a deal for the Dutchman considering the interest from elsewhere, and he has the potential to be an excellent signing for the Red Devils, who may be surprise contenders for the Premier League title next season.