Burnley transfer news: Clarets 'join race' for highly-rated Bournemouth attacker this summer

By Carter White | 22 Jun 2026 16:40 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 16:59

Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth attacker Daniel Jebbison this summer window.

The Clarets are back in the Championship next season after enduring a difficult Premier League campaign, with only Wolverhampton Wanderers finishing behind the Lancashire club in the top-flight standings.

Burnley are in line for a busy summer transfer window as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, boosted by the fact that the top eight teams in the division will secure either automatic promotion or a playoff spot.

That being said, the Clarets will be targeting more than simply a top-eight finish, given that they are one of the sides benefitting from parachute payments, boasting income streams that dwarf some of their second-tier rivals.

Following Scott Parker's departure from Turf Moor, Michael Jackson took charge of matters for the final games of last season, when Burnley slowly moonwalked to the second tier of English football.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Burnley keen on Jebbison move?

According to TEAMtalk, a host of Premier League and Championship clubs are keen on securing the services of Bournemouth attacker Jebbison ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 campaign, with a transfer race brewing.

The report claims that newly-promoted trio Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City are all interested in signing the 22-year-old, who impressed against those sides in the second tier last campaign.

However, Bournemouth are supposedly not comfortable with sanctioning a permanent exit for Jebbison this summer, with the attacker rated highly by those in the corridors of power on the South Coast.

It is understood that the Cherries would prefer another Championship loan move for the seven-time Canada international, bringing Burnley to the front of the race for the services of the player this summer.

As well as the Clarets, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Norwich City and Middlesbrough are all monitoring the situation of Jebbison at the Vitality Stadium ahead of the summer trading point.

© Imago

Jebbison's Championship pedigree

Across 38 Championship matches for Preston North End last season, Jebbison scored six goals and notched up two assists, proving his ability in the second tier of English football even further.

With a wealth of experience at the level but still with time on his side to develop, the 22-year-old is unsurprisingly an enticing option for clubs looking to compete at the top end of the table next term.