Paraguay vs. Australia: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Sam Varley | 24 Jun 2026 16:24

Paraguay and Australia will square off in California on Friday, as they round off their World Cup 2026 group-stage bids with everything to play for.

Both nations sit on three points with Australia ahead on goal difference, meaning if either win they would guarantee a round-of-32 place, while both could still progress due to the spots available to the best third-placed teams.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Paraguay vs. Australia kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 3am UK time on Friday.

Where is Paraguay vs. Australia being played?

The fixture will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on the west coast of the United States.

This will be the fifth 2026 World Cup game held at the Levi's Stadium with one left to play afterwards - USA's round-of-32 tie.

Paraguay have already been action at this site, beating Turkey 1-0 earlier in the group stage, while the arena has also staged games between Qatar and Switzerland, Austria and Jordan and Jordan and Algeria.

How to watch Paraguay vs. Australia in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on the ITV4 channel in the UK.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITV X, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Paraguay and Australia?

Friday's game is certainly a consequential one in World Cup group D, with at least one of the participants bound to progress.

Paraguay sit third on three points, having beaten Turkey 1-0 after a 4-1 loss to USA, but they trail their opponents on goal difference meaning a victory is needed if they are to break into the top two and advance to the knockout stages automatically.

There is a lifeline, though, with the eight best third-placed nations also progressing to the final 32, meaning a draw which would keep them out of the top two would still help Paraguay's cause to advance to the knockout stage in their first World Cup since 2010.

Australia, meanwhile, come into the contest knowing a draw would be enough to secure their passage to the round-of-32.

The Socceroos began by beating Turkey 2-0 but fell to a loss by the same scoreline at the hands of USA last Friday, putting them also on three points and in pole position for second spot thanks to their superior goal difference.

Australia will now bid to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup knockout stage after reaching the round-of-16 in 2022, knowing a draw or victory is needed, while a loss and a tally of three points may not be enough to advance as one of the best third-placed nations.