Team News: Paraguay vs. Australia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Lewis Nolan | 24 Jun 2026 03:00 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 03:00

Paraguay and Australia will battle for second place in their 2026 World Cup group on Friday at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

With the two teams level on three points and certain of finishing between second and third in Group D, a victory will guarantee their progression into the round of 32.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

PARAGUAY

Out: Miguel Almiron (red card)

Doubtful: Ramon Sosa (discomfort)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gill; Caceres, G Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; Velazquez, Cubas, D Gomez, Galarza; Pitta, Enciso

AUSTRALIA

Out: None

Doubtful: Mathew Leckie (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Beach; Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Italiano, O'Neill, Okon-Engstler, Bos; Volpato, Toure, Irankunda