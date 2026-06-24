World Cup Gameweek 3
Paraguay
Jun 26, 2026 3.00am
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Australia

Team News: Paraguay vs. Australia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Paraguay vs. Australia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Newspix

Paraguay and Australia will battle for second place in their 2026 World Cup group on Friday at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

With the two teams level on three points and certain of finishing between second and third in Group D, a victory will guarantee their progression into the round of 32.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

PARAGAUY vs. AUSTRALIA

PARAGUAY

Out: Miguel Almiron (red card)

Doubtful: Ramon Sosa (discomfort)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gill; Caceres, G Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; Velazquez, Cubas, D Gomez, Galarza; Pitta, Enciso

AUSTRALIA

Out: None

Doubtful: Mathew Leckie (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Beach; Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Italiano, O'Neill, Okon-Engstler, Bos; Volpato, Toure, Irankunda

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