Croatia vs. Ghana: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 26 Jun 2026 17:10 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 17:12

Both bidding to reach the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup, Croatia and Ghana will lock horns in Group L on Saturday night.

Croatia are currently third in the section on three points, one point behind both second-placed Ghana and leaders England heading into matchday three.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Croatia vs. Ghana kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 10pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Croatia vs. Ghana being played?

The World Cup fixture between Croatia and Ghana is being played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Lincoln Financial Field is the home stadium of the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL.

How to watch Croatia vs. Ghana in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV4 - all 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Croatia and Ghana?

Croatia against Ghana is a fascinating match-up, with both teams battling to secure a spot in the last-32 round of the tournament.

As it stands, Ghana are second on four points, level on points with leaders England, while Croatia have three points and occupy third position in the section.

Croatia will top the group if they beat Ghana, and England fail to overcome Panama, while they will finish as runners-up if they overcome Ghana, and England beat Panama.

Ghana can top Group L with a win over Croatia, providing that England fail to beat Panama, while goal difference could also come into play when it comes to first.

A draw for Ghana sees them finish second if England avoid defeat to Panama, while Carlos Quieroz's side can drop to third, but four points would almost certainly see them qualify for the next round as one of the best third-placed finishers.

> Our full preview of Croatia vs. Ghana can be viewed here