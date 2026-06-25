Ghana lineup vs. Croatia: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as key goalkeeping call made

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jun 2026 15:26

Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz could face a goalkeeping quandary for Saturday's World Cup 2026 Group L finale with Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Black Stars sit second in the group with four points, one clear of the 2018 runners-up, meaning that a draw will send them through to the last 32 of the competition.

Against England last time out, Queiroz was without number one Lawrence Ati-Zigi due to an injury that the goalkeeper sustained against Panama, so Benjamin Asare was entrusted with the gloves.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper played a starring role in Wednesday's 0-0 draw, making three saves and three recoveries to keep England at bay, and there is still no official word on Ati-Zigi's condition.

However, Asare should have done enough to retain his place either way, and the same goes for the four defenders in front of him after a determined rearguard performance in midweek.

Back in the XI after being refused entry into Canada, Thomas Partey anchors what should be an unchanged three-man midfield with Caleb Yirenkyi and Kwasi Sibo.

Ghana are still yet to have a shot on target in the first half of a World Cup game in 2026, and it will be up to the trio of Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew to rectify that.

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Partey, Sibo; Williams, Ayew, Semenyo

> Click here to see how Croatia could line up against Ghana