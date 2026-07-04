Colombia 1-0 Ghana: Luis Suarez inspires La Tricolor into World Cup last 16

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Jul 2026 04:51

Colombia booked their place in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Ghana at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday.

Jhon Arias scored the only goal of the match as Nestor Lorenzo's side produced a composed display to set up a last-16 meeting with Switzerland.

Colombia dominated possession with 60.6% of the ball and registered more shots on target in this match than Ghana managed throughout the entire tournament.

Colombia 1-0 Ghana: What just happened?

© Imago

The final Round of 32 tie at Kansas City Stadium was played in difficult, humid conditions, which often disrupted the tempo of the game.

Ghana rarely troubled the Colombian defence and were largely restricted to speculative efforts from long range, with few of them testing the goalkeeper.

Colombia struck early and never looked back, comfortably protecting their lead, while Luis Diaz and Davinson Sanchez both came close to adding a second.

Colombia 1-0 Ghana: The big talking point

Jhon Arias' early goal proved decisive as Colombia edged past Ghana at Kansas City Stadium.



Nestor Lorenzo's side remain unbeaten in four World Cup games and book a round of 16 clash with Switzerland.



? https://t.co/A0WqEpOXR3 pic.twitter.com/na2zWpPRjP — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 4, 2026

The decisive moment came just minutes after Nestor Lorenzo was forced into an early change.

Jhon Cordoba limped off with an injury after only eight minutes, prompting the introduction of Luis Suarez, who immediately changed the complexion of the contest.

The experienced forward needed only six minutes to make his mark, producing a superb cross from the right for Arias to guide into the bottom corner.

Suarez remained a constant menace throughout, linking play intelligently, stretching Ghana's back line and showing exactly why his introduction proved to be the turning point.

Colombia 1-0 Ghana: The bigger picture

Luis Suárez es nuevo ejemplo que el delantero es el primer defensor de un equipo, si no hay presión en el 9, el rival se te viene, mucho sacrificio para el cafetero ante Ghana. pic.twitter.com/8JKdp0qPzS — Kevin Verdezoto (@KVerdezoto17) July 4, 2026

Lorenzo's early reshuffle could hardly have worked out any better.

Suarez adapted seamlessly to the tactical change, providing the assist for the winner before seeing a well-directed header drift narrowly wide.

He was also involved in another slick attacking move after the break that ended with Luis Diaz finding the net, although the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.

Colombia 1-0 Ghana: What happens next?

Colombia have impressed throughout the 2026 World Cup and fully deserved their place in the last 16.

They will now take on Switzerland, who defeated Algeria 2-0 to reach this stage.

As for Ghana, they bow out after extending their winless run against South American opposition at the World Cup to three matches.