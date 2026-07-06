World Cup
Switzerland
Jul 7, 2026 9.00pm
Vancouver Stadium
Colombia

Team News: Switzerland vs. Colombia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash

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Switzerland vs. Colombia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Xinhua, Zhang Chen

Switzerland will lock horns with Colombia in a finely-balanced World Cup 2026 round of 16 tie at Vancouver's BC Place on Tuesday.

Murat Yakin's A-Team beat Algeria 2-0 in the round of 32 and come into this game with two fitness doubts, while Nestor Lorenzo's Cafeteros downed Ghana 1-0 but lost striker Jhon Cordoba to injury.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

SWITZERLAND vs. COLOMBIA

SWITZERLAND

Out:

Doubtful: Michel Aebischer (muscle), Luca Jaquez (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo

COLOMBIA

Out: Jhon Cordoba (hamstring)

Doubtful:

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Arias, Puerta; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz

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