2026 World Cup: Johan Manzambi has starred for Switzerland this summer and could now earn Premier League move

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jul 2026 19:12 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 19:14

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup quarter-final between Switzerland and Colombia, Sports Mole's Senior Reporter Oliver Thomas discusses A-Team's impressive attacker Johan Manzambi, who is being linked with Newcastle United.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: "Making a notable impression"

Switzerland vs. Colombia World Cup 2026 Match Preview

He has certainly put himself in the shop window, with Newcastle seemingly the club pushing hardest to sign him.

He is quite a dynamic, physical box-to-box midfielder - high energy, with pace and the ability to carry the ball well. He is quite versatile and has the ability to operate in other positions further forward.

He is impressive both with Switzerland and at club level with Freiburg, who had a strong season finishing seventh in the Bundesliga and reaching the Europa League final.

Manzambi was a key figure in that side with seven goals and nine assists in 47 games.

He has transferred that impressive form onto the international stage with Switzerland, with three goals and two assists across two starts and two substitute appearances.

He is making a notable impression and has the potential to perform well for a Premier League club like Newcastle, who are on the lookout for a new midfielder with Sandro Tonali set to join Tottenham.

Manzambi would not necessarily be a like-for-like replacement for someone like Tonali, but he is a promising young player and has been one of the stars for Switzerland at this World Cup.

In the last game against Algeria, his brilliant driving run and cutback from the byline set up Embolo for the opening goal.

Manzambi did not start the first two games for Switzerland but has had such an impact since, coming off the bench a couple of times and picking up a couple of starts.

Head coach Murat Yakin has described him as a special and valuable player. It will be interesting to see if he can deliver in this game in the last 16.