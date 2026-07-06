Chelsea transfer news: Alejandro Garnacho 'stance' taken amid Serie A interest

By Darren Plant | 06 Jul 2026 17:33

Chelsea have allegedly taken the stance that they will only consider permanent offers for Alejandro Garnacho.

Last summer, the Blues made a sustained effort to sign the Manchester United winger before wrapping up a £40m deal towards the end of the transfer window.

However, the Argentina international failed to live up to the club's expectations, with just two goals and four assists coming from 33 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

As a result, it is currently deemed more likely than not that the 22-year-old will leave Stamford Bridge over the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, according to football.london, Chelsea chiefs are preparing to take a hardline stance over the attacker's future.

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea take stance over Garnacho

The report alleges that Chelsea will only give consideration to permanent offers for Garnacho.

Roma are said to be monitoring the situation, with the Italian giants realistically contemplating all options.

Instead, Roma appear unlikely to have a chance to successfully negotiating loan terms with their Chelsea counterparts.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Roma would be willing to meet Chelsea's asking price, which is currently unknown, while talks between the clubs have not yet commenced.

That said, Chelsea would need to receive in the region of £34m to avoid making a loss on their accounts.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Will Chelsea have to change Garnacho decision?

As someone whose best contributions in a Chelsea shirt have been against lower-league opposition in cup competitions, Garnacho is hardly flavour of the month.

Expecting to attract offers in excess of £30m seems far-fetched, and it should lead to Chelsea officials having to weaken their stance before the end of August.

Unless Alonso is left impressed by Garnacho during pre-season, his career is only going to stagnate at Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, if suitable permanent offers do not arrive, Chelsea need to be open-minded to loan bids with options to buy in 2027.