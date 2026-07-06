Team News: Argentina vs. Egypt injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 06 Jul 2026 17:00

Argentina's next World Cup 2026 examination sees the reigning champions take on Egypt in Tuesday's last-16 match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Lionel Scaloni's men escaped one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history in the last 32, edging out Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time, while the Pharaohs bested Australia on penalties.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

ARGENTINA

Out: None

Doubtful: Nicolas Gonzalez (ankle), Facundo Medina (cramp)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Martinez, Almada

EGYPT

Out: None

Doubtful: Karim Hafez (muscle), Mohamed Abdelmonem (ankle), Ahmed Fatouh (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Shobeir; Hany, Fathy, Ibrahim, Rabia; Ashour, Lasheen, Ateya, Ziko; Salah, Marmoush