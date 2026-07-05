Preview: Argentina vs Egypt - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jul 2026 10:56 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 11:17

Lionel Messi vs. Mohamed Salah takes centre stage in the World Cup 2026 last 16 on Tuesday evening, when Argentina and Egypt square off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The reigning champions survived a gargantuan scare against tournament debutants Cape Verde in the last 32, while the Pharaohs had to rely on spot kicks to get past Australia in their opening knockout showdown.

Match preview

Unsurprisingly considered heavy favourites against Cape Verde in the best betting sites for the World Cup, Argentina unexpectedly had to do it the hard way against the plucky Blue Sharks, who came from behind twice to force the unlikeliest of extra-time periods in the last 32.

In the end, the reigning champions needed a dark blue shirt to do their job for them, as Diony Borges's 111th-minute own goal saw Lionel Scaloni's men advance at the expense of a crestfallen Cape Verde side, who fired 16 shots on the Argentina goal but could not overcome the Albiceleste's 120-minute mastery.

Exceptional in extra time across all World Cup tournaments, Argentina have now won 10 of their 12 Mundial matches that have gone past the 90-minute mark, earning four non-shootout victories and winning six such contests from the penalty spot.

As nerve-jangling as the last 32 was for Albiceleste supporters, their side are also now on an applaudable eight-match winning sequence across all tournaments and have scored two or more goals in all of those victories, racking up 11 in four matches in North America thus far.

Either Switzerland or Colombia will pose the next threat to Argentina's title credentials if the holders can eliminate Egypt in the last 16, a stage in which La Albiceleste have won seven of their last nine World Cup games, only failing in 1994 and 2018 during that sequence.

© Iconsport / Azzuu/Xinhua/SUSA

From knockout veterans to knockout novices, Egypt's trailblazing 2026 team have taken the Pharaohs through to the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time in 92 years, but for the first time ever on true merit.

Egypt's 1934 squad entered straight into the knockout rounds of the second World Cup - when only 16 teams took part - but an inaugural Mundial win in the group stage preceded an even more historic triumph in Arlington this time around.

Taken all the way to penalties by a spirited Australia side, Egypt registered a 100% success rate from the spot - thanks partly to Salah's audacious Panenka - while Socceroos defenders Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington both blazed over to send the Pharaohs through.

Egypt FIFA Ranking 29 Participations 3 Best Result Group stage Our Prediction Last 32 Big fear Egypt's attacking output is heavily dependent on moments of individual brilliance from Salah or a set piece. When those moments do not materialise, the structure that has made them hard to beat also makes them difficult to watch, and there are questions about whether that approach can produce wins against the better sides in the knockout rounds. Read the full World Cup 2026 guide →

Salah's tears told the whole story for Egypt, who now cast emotion to one side as they endeavour to plug defensive holes before facing the reigning world champions; Hossam Hassan's men have now conceded at least one goal in six straight matches, after previously keeping three clean sheets on the spin.

The Pharaohs also failed to keep Argentina at bay during their first and only meeting to date, suffering a 2-0 defeat in a 2008 friendly courtesy of goals from Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Burdisso. Main man Messi missed that match due to a muscular injury, but the 39-year-old is primed and ready for a spectacular Salah showdown this time around.

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Egypt World Cup form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Argentina were inevitably a little worse for wear after their gruelling two-hour slog against Cape Verde, and none of Nahuel Molina, Enzo Fernandez or Facundo Medina - who was forced off injured in the last 32 - were able to complete the full recovery session the next day.

Medina's problem has been played down as cramp, though Nicolas Tagliafico is on hand if a change at left-back is required, while winger Nico Gonzalez is more of a doubt with a reported ankle sprain.

Records continue to tumble at the feet of Messi, who in the last 32 became the first man to score seven goals in two separate World Cups and also set a new all-time high for the most goal involvements in the knockout rounds with 12 - until France's Kylian Mbappe drew level against Paraguay a few hours later.

Egypt's penalty-shootout triumph over Australia also came at a minor cost, as left-back Karim Hafez was taken off in the 80th minute, and conflicting reports have emerged on his condition; some citing fatigue and others claiming a minor hamstring injury.

Hafez missing out would represent a monumental blow for Egypt before facing the right-wing mastery of Messi, as fellow left-back Ahmed Fatouh could not face Australia due to his own thigh injury and is still uncertain for Tuesday.

Egypt's third and final defensive worry concerns Nice centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem, who also missed the last-32 victory with an ankle injury sustained against Iran in the group stage, and he is another on Hassan's touch-and-go list.

On a more positive note, experienced midfielder Mohanad Lasheen is available again after serving a yellow-card suspension against Australia.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Martinez, Almada

Egypt possible starting lineup:

Shobeir; Hany, Fathy, Ibrahim, Rabia; Ashour, Lasheen, Ateya, Ziko; Salah, Marmoush

We say: Argentina 3-1 Egypt

Egypt have failed to keep the back door shut all tournament, and Hassan's fitness concerns at the back are particularly untimely given Argentina's recent multiple-goal feats.

The Pharaohs can hand the reigning world champions a scare, but Scaloni's winning machine should book their quarter-final ticket with minimum fuss.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.