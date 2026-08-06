Preview: Dundee vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

Dundee welcome Aberdeen to Dens Park on Saturday afternoon for a matchday two clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts lost 1-0 to Celtic in their first game of the season, while the visitors got their campaign underway with a 2-1 victory against Hearts.

Match preview

Dundee had a mixed 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign, finishing eighth in the table with 42 points after 11 wins, nine draws and 18 defeats from 38 league fixtures.

Steven Pressley's side subsequently endured a challenging pre-season, winning only one of their four friendly matches, including defeats to Maccabi Haifa (2-1) and Livingston (2-0) and a draw with Brechin City (1-1).

However, the Dark Blue did rebound during their opening matches of the 2026-27 season, winning three and drawing one - going on to lose on penalties - of their four Scottish League Cup group fixtures, securing their place in the second round against Aberdeen.

Dundee did fail to carry that momentum into the opening game of the term against champions Celtic, with Benjamin Nygren's strike sealing a 1-0 win for the Bhoys, although it could have been several more if not for Kasper Hogh's poor finishing.

Pressley will, however, take encouragement from aspects of their performance, including creating 1 big chance and taking 11 shots against Celtic, and the manager will be hopeful his side can build on that display and secure a victory on Saturday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have enjoyed a flawless start to their first full season under Stephen Robinson's management, with the Dons winning all of their first five games of the 2026-27 campaign.

Aberdeen comfortably secured top spot in Group A of the Scottish League Cup, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two as they won all four games, and they followed that up with a remarkable comeback win against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen fell behind in the first half to an Oisin McEntee goal, but two goals in the 90th minute sealed a stunning comeback triumph for the Dons, with Lewis Mayo equalising in the 90th minute before Kevin Nisbet scored the winner from the penalty spot five minutes later.

The Dons will now be looking to build on that win in their upcoming double-header against Dundee, but the visitors do have a disappointing recent record in this fixture, having lost each of their last two meetings.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

Dundee form (all competitions):

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Simon Murray and Joe Westley each scored two goals during Dundee's Scottish League Cup group stage, and despite failing to hit the net against Celtic, the duo should continue in attack.

Charlie Reilly, who scored three goals during the group stage of the cup, should also keep his place on the left flank, with Joe Bevan providing support from the opposite wing.

As for Aberdeen, Kevin Nisbet has had a brilliant start to the new campaign, scoring six goals during the Scottish League Cup group stage and scoring the late winner in the opening league game against Hearts, and the forward will look to continue his scoring form on Saturday.

Several other players from the win over Hearts should also keep their spots in the team, including goalscorer Mayo alongside Daniel Happe in central defence, with Chris Cadden and Nesta Guinness-Walker in the full-back positions.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Wright, Astley, O Bevan, Odutayo; J Bevan, Hamilton, Finnigan, Reilly; Westley, Murray

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Cadden, Mayo, Happe, Guinness-Walker; Lyons, Afeez; Olusanya, Ronan, Yogane; Nisbet

We say: Dundee 1-3 Aberdeen

Aberdeen have enjoyed a superb start to the season under Robinson, while Dundee have already faltered in multiple matches, and given that stark contrast in form, we are backing the away side to come away with all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.