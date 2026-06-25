Transfer news and rumours: Spurs 'eye' Juventus star, Manchester City man close to Sheffield United move

By Darren Plant | 25 Jun 2026 12:15

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Juventus defender Bremer during the summer transfer window.

Roberto De Zerbi has been busy in the market in recent weeks, most recently adding a 37-year-old goalkeeper to his squad on Wednesday.

Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi have also been signed to strengthen the middle of the backline, yet it appears that De Zerbi is still not content with his defensive options.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Spurs are one of the clubs who are monitoring any developments with the future of Bremer.

The 29-year-old is one of the Serie A club's most valuable assets at a time when they need to bolster their position with the relevant financial regulations.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian defender is said to have little intention of departing Turin at this stage of his career.

Furthermore, it is claimed that Bremer is currently targeting ending his career at Juventus, the player clearly settled with life in Italy having moved to the country in 2018.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Sheffield United close to deal for Man City's Phillips?

Elsewhere, Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is allegedly in line to spend a second stint at Sheffield United.

The former England star made four appearances for the Championship outfit last season before suffering a knee injury.

With no future at the Etihad Stadium despite the exit of Pep Guardiola, the 30-year-old has been looking for fresh opportunities.

However, according to Football Insider, it is increasingly likely that Phillips will return to Bramall Lane on a season-long loan deal.

Although Man City would naturally prefer to cash in on Phillips, few clubs are going to be interested in the player due to his lack of football and injury record.

Phillips has featured on just 45 occasions for Man City, Sheffield United and Ipswich Town since the start of 2023-24.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Portsmouth 'leading race' for Rangers-linked defender

Also in the Championship, Portsmouth are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Dundee defender Luke Graham.

The 22-year-old established himself as a key player for Dundee in the Scottish Premiership during 2025-26, making 35 appearances.

As per TEAMtalk, Rangers are incredibly one of 43 clubs who hold an interest in the centre-back, who has one year left on his contract.

However, the report claims that Portsmouth are currently regarded as the favourites to get a deal over the line.

Pompey have already had bids rejected for Graham, emphasising that they are eager to add the Scotland Under-21 international to their squad.

Nevertheless, it is said that teams such as Schalke 04, Valencia and Red Bull Salzburg are also keen to acquire his signature.