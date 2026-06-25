Austria predicted XI vs. Algeria: Possible lineup for World Cup match

By Carter White | 25 Jun 2026 12:05

Austria are prepared to welcome Marko Arnautovic to their starting XI for the World Cup match with Algeria on Sunday morning.

After back-to-back substitute appearances and a goal in the victory over Jordan, Das Team's all-time leading goalscorer is primed to make his full World Cup debut at the age of 37.

Struggling so far at this competition for service, Michael Gregoritsch is likely to drop out of the side in order to facilitate Arnautovic.

Ralf Rangnick's side managed just one shot on target against Argentina despite 56 final-third entries, meaning that attacking alterations are on the cards this weekend.

Capable of providing a moment of game-winning quality, Hoffenheim's Patrick Wimmer and Arnautovic are potential arrivals into the XI.

Formerly an England youth player, Carney Chukwuemeka is knocking on the door for a first World Cup start.

Beating a recent knee injury to make the tournament, captain David Alaba should start at centre-back alongside Kevin Danso once again.

Austria possible starting lineup: A Schlager; Posch, Danso, Alaba, Laimer; Seiwald, X Schlager, Schmid, Wanner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

>Click here to see how Algeria could line up for this fixture