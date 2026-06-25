Algeria predicted XI vs. Austria: Possible lineup for World Cup match

By Carter White | 25 Jun 2026 11:57

Algeria are set to make midfield alterations for their World Cup clash with Austria at Kansas City Stadium on Sunday morning.

The Fennecs managed a second-half comeback to collect maximum points over Jordan last time out, inspired by engine-room changes .

After making an error leading to Jordan's opener, Ramiz Zerrouki was replaced by the reliable Nabil Bentaleb at the interval.

Nice midfielder Hicham Boudaoui was also hooked off at the half-time whistle, with goalscorer Nadir Benbouali entering the fray.

The 26-year-old netted the equalising goal for Algeria in the 69th minute before Marseille's Amine Gouiri scored the winning strike.

The attacking sharpness of Gouiri, Riyad Mahrez and youngster Ibrahim Maza is a promising sign, especially in the absence of Mohamed Amoura.

The 26-year-old scored 10 of the Fennecs' 24 goals in World Cup qualifying but did not feature versus Jordan because of a hamstring problem.

Algeria possible starting lineup: Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait Nouri; Bentaleb, Benbouali, Mahrez, Maza, Chaibi; Gouiri