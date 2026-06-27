World Cup Gameweek 3
Algeria
Jun 28, 2026 3.00am
Kansas City Stadium
Austria

Team News: Algeria vs. Austria injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Algeria vs. Austria injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Both looking to qualify via a top-two finish for the last 32, Algeria and Austria clash at the World Cup on Sunday morning.

The Fennecs' picked up a vital win over Jordan last time out, whilst Das Team were defeated by current holders Argentina.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides ahead of their meeting at Kansas City Stadium.

ALGERIA vs. AUSTRIA

 

ALGERIA

Out: Mohamed Amoura (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait Nouri; Bentaleb, Benbouali, Mahrez, Maza, Chaibi; Gouiri

AUSTRIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: A Schlager; Posch, Danso, Alaba, Laimer; Seiwald, X Schlager, Schmid, Wanner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

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